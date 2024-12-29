Werewolves? Are they real? Or just a product of man’s creative mind. The idea that werewolves live among humans has always been a fascinating story to tell during drunken nights, while out camping in the woods, or as macabre as it may sound, as a bedtime story for children.

The suggestion that these creatures can co-exist among the human population is scary albeit intriguing at the same time. Of course, what we know about them are limited to things we’ve read in books, from folklore stories passed down from generation to generation, and in movies.

There has never really been a true and confirmed account of sighting. As such, their existence remains a myth. Werewolves are, after all, mythological creatures. Shapeshifters who take the form of a vicious animal or morph into part human and wolf during a full moon.

The oldest werewolf story comes in a form of the Western prose The Epic of Gilgamesh from around 2,100 BC. But the werewolf as we now know it debuted in ancient Greek mythology with the Legend of Lycaon. Suffice to say, werewolves are not real as it is scientifically and biologically impossible for a person to undergo a man-to-animal metamorphosis. The idea makes great book and movie premise, nonetheless, especially in the early years since they opened viewers’ eyes to a new kind of unseen terror. So get your silver bullets ready as we go through the list of the best werewolf movies ever made.