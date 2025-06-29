If you want to stay fashionable yet still beat the heat this summer, consider your outfit’s colors. Lighter shades help us keep cool, which is why many dress up vibrantly this season. Take the freshly dropped Air Jordan MVP 92, which features three distinct colorways. Out of the bunch, we recommend the one in Desert Camo/Mushroom/Anthracite/Fired Red.

Style: HQ3950-200 stands out for its tonal and earthy palette. Meanwhile, the other two are draped mostly in black with welcome hints of contrast. Nevertheless, if you prefer the darker versions, these are Style: HQ3950-002 and Style: HQ3950-006. This silhouette sports a low-cut collar ideal for your daily urban exploring and maybe a pickup game or two.

The all-brown SKU truly brings out the sophistication of the layered upper. Color-matching stitching defines the panels, which also form a border surrounding the mesh textile. Along with perforations and a padded fabric tongue, these enhance the breathability of the sneakers.

Every Air Jordan MVP 92 flaunts an embroidered tongue tag with the script that reads “Flight” in black. Also Jumpman logo forms the letter “i” in red, which is an awesome detail. Furthermore, the textile heel pull tabs, Nike Air branding on the heel counters, and the Jumpman badges at the lateral sections near the collar are likewise in crimson.

A quick peek inside reveals sockliners with only the red Jumpman logo at the heel. Ergonomic cushioning is supplied by the foam midsole, while reliable traction comes from the speckled rubber outsole with the red Jumpman logo once again on the heel. The Air Jordan MVP 92 ships with two sets of laces.

Images courtesy of Air Jordan