Ever since mankind developed the tools to fell trees and turn them into lumber, it has remained one of the most versatile materials with plenty of applications. Perhaps the most popular among these uses is in the construction of dwellings. We’ve come a long way from simple shelters, as you can tell by the Folly at Fair Hill.

This unique structure is located in Solliveien, Asker, Norway. Behind its blueprint is Rever & Drage — an architectural firm that operates out of Oslo, Norway — founded by Martin Beverfjord, Tom Auger, and Erik Lilledrange. With the country’s abundant forests, wood was and is still the preferred building material.

At first, we assumed this was a quaint residence. However, the Folly at Fair Hill is a modern space where families can gather for meals, relaxation, and other types of recreation. A large oak tree marks the general area where it stands as an elongated garden. A pathway connects it to the main residence toward the east.

Meanwhile, guests will eventually reach a barn if they continue further west of the plot. According to the studio, decorative architecture is generally not held in high regard. “Yet the folly—at least the kind designed with intention—has a rich history of enhancing garden grounds around the world,” it adds.

As the transition point between the two distinctive ends of the plot, its warm and cozy interiors appear inviting. Its spruce frame is clad in oak, while the gate opts for a traditional pine log construction. The main volume holds a kitchen, dining table, sauna, bathtub, and an outdoor shower. The Folly at Fair Hill also features an observatory with a glass roof.

