Something spectacular is heading our way this August as Gooding & Company shares some teasers ahead of the 2025 Pebble Beach Auctions. With the world’s top automotive enthusiasts personally attending or doing so by proxy, the lots on offer are surely captivating. It seems one of these is an extremely rare hypercar. We have a 2024 Bugatti Bolide on the list.

With only 40 examples ever built, all are track-focused machines that any motorsport fanatic would kill to drive. It all sounds thrilling on paper, but keep in mind that this configuration is not your average sports car. Only in the hands of a professional can we witness the extent of its capabilities.

Equally important, the public saw Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace push it to the limit at the 2023 installment of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It did not participate in the grueling endurance race, but certainly impressed all the right people. Thus, all production models were quickly spoken for thereafter.

The 2024 Bugatti Bolide in question is also extra special. According to official documentation, which undergoes a comprehensive vetting process, this is chassis number 001. Furthermore, an inspection of its odometer reading reveals a surprisingly low 389 miles. Bidders are likely throwing everything at this bad boy when the time comes.

Producing a jaw-dropping 1,578 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque is an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine. It distributes everything to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The aerodynamics of the 2024 Bugatti Bolide generates close to three tons of downforce. It can quickly zip from zero to 62 mph in 2.2 seconds and hit an estimated top speed of 310 mph.

Images courtesy of Gooding & Company