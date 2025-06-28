For American whiskey enthusiasts, the state of Kentucky is where the good stuff is. With legendary labels calling it home, it makes sense that around 95% of the world’s bourbon comes from there. However, the spirit is not exclusive to one particular area. If you refuse to believe, Still Austin Whiskey Co. might change your mind with its Seasonal Bottled In Bond series.

As the name of this seasonal collection implies, drinkers have the assurance that production meets a set of federal standards. Putting it simply, this is a government guarantee you’re not drinking moonshine. Kidding aside, the distillery delivering these delightful drams is doing so out of Austin, Texas.

Interestingly, Austin Whiskey Co. also boasts the distinction of being a grain-to-glass operation. Since many distilleries source their ingredients elsewhere, quality control can be difficult at times. Meanwhile, the Seasonal Bottled in Bond series features four carefully curated expressions.

For those who like to display their bottles, each touts a captivating artwork. You’re looking at “a stunning series of images, representing the four seasons in Texas and featuring allegorical animals and deep, lush colors.” Fall 2024 is a straight bourbon whiskey with notes of cashew butter, cracked white pepper, blueberrry muffin, coffee cake, and nilla wafer.

Next is Winter 2024 — a blue corn bourbon whiskey that evokes a palate of cigar smoke, Jamaican allspice, hazelnut butter, black cherry pie, candied dates, and fig jam. What follows is straight rye whiskey for Spring 2025. Expect to taste red hard candy, light cherry cola, rhubarb pie, black tea, and candied ginger.

Last but not least in the Seasonal Bottled in Bond series, we have a red corn bourbon whiskey for Summer 2025. It unleashes essences of red velvet cake, pecans, charred Poblano pepper, peanut brittle, roasted pumpkin seeds, and fruit jam.

