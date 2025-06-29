Tiny House Listings’ latest offering, the Rowan, boasts a spacious porch area, double glass doors, and generous interior with apartment-style amenities. Built on a single-level layout, it spans 34 feet long (10m) and 10 feet (3m) wide, making it larger than standard tiny homes.

It’s based on a six-axle trailer, which may seem excessive, but with a purpose so it can balance out the weight. It features heavy-duty LP board and batten wood exterior and a drywall interior finish. What makes this design stand out is the spacious porch which spans six feet long (1.8m). It offers additional living area, perfect for entertaining guests or al fresco dining.

Meanwhile, the 340-square-foot interior of the Rowan tiny house is very straightforward and organized. It opens to a living area with generous glazing to open up the space to natural light and makes it feel welcoming. There’s a sofa, a TV, and enough cabinetry for storage.

Nearby is the kitchen designed for serious cooking. It has an induction stove, sink, and plenty of overhead cabinets and cupboards for storage. It also has room for full-sized appliances and a breakfast bar for two. Then further into the house is the bathroom which has a residential-style toilet, sink, and a separate full-sized shower.

The Rowan Tiny Home only has one bedroom situated on the opposite end from the entrance. It offers enough headroom to stand and walk around and can accommodate a queen-sized bed. The bedroom even has a built-in closet with washer/dryer hookups. This home is designed to feel like a full-sized home but in a compact footprint. It offers plenty of space for work and play, inside and most of all, on the porch.

Images courtesy of Tiny House Listings