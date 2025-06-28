Laybird Coffee’s MagAttach Scale streamlines your coffee making tools into a cohesive system that focuses on simplicity and functionality. It offers a user-friendly solution that eliminates the clutter, especially when it comes to measuring coffee grounds for different brew.

Whether you’re making drip, pour-over, or espresso, this scale switches functions seamlessly thanks to its magnetic system. Simply attach it to a dosing cup for bean or ground measurements, then use the extension platform for a larger weighing area for pour – over or espresso.

The MagAttach even weighs the portafilter for precise espresso shots. It’s small yet versatile as it effortlessly adapts to every coffee-making style so you don’t have to use different scales. Double press to power on, then simply start measuring. When making espresso, simply snap your dosing cup or espresso cup onto the scale and it transforms into a precision tool for weighing beans, grounds, or even liquid flow.

Its built-in sensor tracks weight and real-time water flow rate for precise extraction. The timer stops when the liquid flow stops, and restarts when the liquid flows again. The extraction record will reset in 10 seconds after you remove the espresso cup from the scale.

Meanwhile, the MagAttach offers an intuitive Pour-Over mode. It has an extension platform to hold the container so you can measure coffee grounds and drip timing directly from the scale. It offers real-time coffee-to-water ratio monitoring, has water flow rate indicators for consistent extraction, and shows brewing data for a minute to give you time to analyze and adjust. Plus, it’s the size of a Mac mouse, making it very portable for outdoor use.

Images courtesy of Laybird Coffee