Having a portable tracker in your wallet, phone case, or other EDC essential is always handy on days when you misplace them. But the downside is their system works with specific services only, either with Apple or Android. It then becomes counterproductive when you switch platforms. Fortunately, the InCard Seinxon Trackable Wallet+ supports both.

This wallet has a detachable global tracker that supports both Apple Find My and Google Find My Device. It’s ready at launch so it automatically detects the platform in use. For convenience, the tracker supports wireless charging, so you don’t have to remove it in case you forget to put it back inside the wallet.

The tracking capability is already enough, but Seinxon further added helpful features while keeping the wallet’s sleek frame at just 14mm thin. The InCard Seinxon Trackable Wallet+ also has a detachable magnetic cardholder that doubles as a phone stand. It attaches to the back of your phone, which makes it easy to swipe out cards when paying at the cashier.

Moreover, this leather wallet integrated an NFC business card functionality. Simply tap the wallet against another person’s phone for data transfer. The NFC chip remains powered on even when the wallet battery is low, which only pauses tracking but ensures your digital business card still functions.

Speaking of battery, the InCard Seinxon Trackable Wallet+ runs on a custom 400mAh lithium polymer cell rated for 500+ charge cycles. A full charge gives approximately three weeks of normal use. Other features include an RFID blocking technology to prevent illegal data theft and an IP68 waterproof rating, which means the wallet can survive water submersions up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, and is resistant to spills, rain, or dirt.

Images courtesy of Seinxon