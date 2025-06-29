With the help of advanced rendering software, designers, architects, and visionaries, in general, can express their ideas in 3D space. For example, it allows the shipbuilding industry to showcase what a custom superyacht would look like from any angle. For instance, take a gander at the Vesta56 — a new hull by Baglietto.

There’s no question that this 183-footer evokes speed and grace courtesy of its sleek outline. Clean and seamless lines from tip to tail define the monohull’s hydrodynamic characteristics. We have yet to learn more about the propulsion system configuration.

Perhaps it will be outfitted with a hybrid propulsion system similar to the T52. If so, the setup should be enough for a range of up to 8,000 nautical miles — ideal for extended journeys out to sea and back. Baglietto is reportedly working with the American design studio Meyer Davis for the interiors of the Vesta56.

As “a globally recognized New York City–based design boutique specializing in residential, hospitality, retail and workplace environments,” you can look forward to contemporary chic spaces throughout the vessel. Natural lighting filters in effortlessly through the superstructure’s large windows.

The Vesta56 can lavishly host up to 12 guests on board. Meanwhile, accommodations are spread across a VIP cabin, four guest cabins, and an owner’s suite. Another exquisite feature of the latter is a private foredeck with its own pool. An aft platform infinity pool is likewise open for everyone.

“With Enrico Gobbi’s elegant exterior lines and the fresh, sophisticated vision of Meyer Davis, we are creating something extraordinary – an experience that speaks to beauty, innovation and balance,” states CCO of Baglietto Fabio Ermetto regarding the Vesta56.

Images courtesy of Baglietto