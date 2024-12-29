If you’re into dark fantasy films with a mix of both action and horror and delves into the vampire and lycanthrope mythos, then the Underworld series of movies is for you. It tells of the ancient war between werewolves and vampires and caught in the middle of it all is Selene, a Death Dealer trained to kill Lycans. But somewhere along the way, she meets a special kind of werewolf named Michael Corvin, who opens her eyes to the reality of what she is fighting for.

There are a lot of important characters and events to remember that it’s easy to get lost in the translation. After all, there are five installments in the Underworld movie franchise. There are prequels, flashbacks, recollections, and more to connect the events from the origin to the final war between Lycans and vampires.

Hence, it is best to watch the films in chronological order rather than based on release dates. This way you get a clearer picture of the story. It is also advisable to be familiar with the names of the important characters, although Kate Beckinsale is the star of the franchise.

To get you started, we’ve listed down the names of these characters according to their affiliation/clan: Lycans, Vampires, House of Corvinus. We’ve also provided a bit of a background story for each title in the Underworld movie franchise.

LYCANS

Lucian, a pure-blood werewolf portrayed by Michael Sheen. He was once a Lycan servant to Viktor, the vampire elder. His hatred for his former master prompts him to stage a war against Viktor’s clan. Raze, played by Kevin Grevioux, was a son of a powerful Sultan but his family lost their lands during long periods of war. He was forced into slavery and given as a payment to Viktor, but eventually became Lucian’s right-hand man. Singe, a scientist under Lucian’s employ who experiments on humans by injecting them with vampire and Lycan blood in his quest to create hybrids. Played by actor Erwin Leder. William Corvinus, the first and only Lycan elder who, like his twin brother Markus, inherited their immortality from their father. He was bitten by a werewolf and his brother by a bat. He is played by Brian Steele. Quint Lane, portrayed by Kris Holden-Ried, is a powerful Lycan called a “super-Lycan” who has the ability to heal at rapid speed. Dr. Jacob Lane, a traitor and head of research company Antigen. He experiments on both werewolves and vampires in his quest to create a new and powerful Lycan race and rule over both humans and creatures. Played by Stephen Rea. Marius, portrayed by Tobias Menzies, is a powerful Lycan leader feared by the vampire clan because he can metamorphose into a Hybrid thanks to Michael Corvin’s blood.

VAMPIRES

Selene, played by Kate Beckinsale, is a highly-skilled Death Dealer tasked to illuminate all werewolves. She falls in love with Michael Corvin, a powerful hybrid, and over the course of many battles, eventually becomes a Vampire/Corvinus-Strain Hybrid who is immune to the sun. Viktor, played by Bill Nighy, was a former warlord-turned-immortal after he bargained his life with Markus in exchange for his military expertise and army to battle against William’s Lycan clan.x Sonja, portrayed by Rhona Mitra, is Viktor’s daughter, who fell in love with Lucian and carried his child. Her death staged the war between vampires and Lycans that lasted for many centuries. Markus Corvinus offered Viktor immortality in return that he leads the Death Dealers in a fight against his twin brother William’s werewolf clan. Tony Curran played the role. Amelia, the youngest and only female vampire elder portrayed by Zita Görög. Erika, a vampire seductress in Viktor’s mansion who has dreams of vampire aristocracy. She is portrayed by actress Sophia Myles. Kraven, a long-time suitor of Selene who betrayed his clan and formed an alliance with Lucian in a bid to overthrow the vampires. Portrayed by Shane Brolly. Andreas Tanis, portrayed by Steven Mackintosh, is a very old vampire who helped keep Sonja and Lucian’s relationship a secret until her death by execution. He also proved helpful for Selene and Michael when they go searching for answers about their respective bloodlines. Soren, Viktor’s former bodyguard who later works as his head torturer. He tortured Lucian and the rest of the werewolf slaves. He revealed Sonja and Lucian’s relationship to her father. The character is played by Scott McElroy. David, played by Theo James, is the son of Amelia, who rescued Selene and helped her and her hybrid daughter Eve search for Michael Corvin. He becomes a Vampire-Corvinus Strain Hybrid, following an attack on his vampire clan, which means he too has sunlight immunity. Thomas, portrayed by Charles Dance, fathered David through Amelia although he kept this family history a secret at first. He distrusts Selene but unlike his son, is a coward who orders his coven to flee rather than fight the Lycans. Lena, a vampire warrior from the Nordic Cove who helped rehabilitate Selene and boost her hybrid abilities. She became one of the new vampire elders alongside Selene and David at the end of the franchise. She is portrayed by Clementine Nicholson. Semira, played by Lara Pulver, is one of the leaders of the Eastern Coven who metamorphose herself into a Vampire-Corvinus Strain Hybrid after she injected herself with Selene’s blood. She attempts to overthrow the vampire council, but David eventually reveals her true duplicitous identity.

HOUSE OF CORVINUS

Alexander Corvinus, portrayed by Derek Jacob, is the father of Markus and William, who believed his sons to be oddities of nature. He believes the human world does not belong to either the vampires and the Lycans and for many centuries has kept the existence of both species a secret from the outside world. But his sons’ battles prove too much for him to handle. Michael Corvin, a Lycan/Vampire Hybrid who was first bitten by Lucian and then by Selene. He is a descendant of Alexander Corvinus, the first true immortal in the Underworld movie series, and lover of Selene. He is played by Scott Speedman. Eve, portrayed by India Eisley, is the hybrid daughter of Selene and Michael, born while the former was captured in Antigen and under an unconscious state.

HUMAN

Detective Sebastian is the only important human character and he appears in the final film in the franchise. He sympathizes with the immortals but has long been suspicious of the Lycans. He eventually forms an alliance with Selene, who he helped rescue her daughter Eve from Antigen. The character is played by Michael Ealy.

Below you will find the list of Underworld movie titles in the order that they are supposed to be watched. This way, you get a better grasp of the story and events according to their correct timeline. The films have earned their spot as cult classics despite them not being a commercial success, especially with the recent releases as they have become popcorn movies. But for the sake of entertainment and mindless gore and action, then the Underworld movies certainly do not disappoint.