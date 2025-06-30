If you still struggle to make the perfect silky micro foam for latte art using the steam wand, then don’t fret because the DREO BaristaMaker has you covered. This professional smart milk frother delivers barista-level milk foam regardless of milk type.

Smart home technology innovator DREO teamed up with coffee experts to bring this innovative kitchen appliance to life. This smart, all-in-one frother offers both exceptional performance and ease of use so you can enjoy barista-quality java at home.

The automated DREO BaristaMaker features a patented impeller blade combo design that aids in the integration of air when trying to achieve the finest micro foam. The tip of the blade resists the centrifugal motion of the milk flow, consistently drawing the flow to the center. Then a micro-level screen transforms bubbles into micro foam, which results in a finer, silkier foam.

Moreover, DREO set the machine at the optimal temperature range of 55℃-65℃ to balance foam stability, texture, and sensory quality. It also uses a multi-stage algorithm that replicates every frothing step of an expert barista while maintaining the optimal temperature. This ensures it consistently delivers high-quality micro foam every time (30+ foam type from cold to hot).

It’s a known fact that it can be tricky to create micro foam with other milk types or using alternative milk sourced from plants, coconut, soy, or oats. But the DREO BaristaMaker supports both dairy and non-dairy alternatives. Not to mention it comes in an ergonomic professional-grade pitcher design with a precise spout that enables fine lines. Thus, eliminating the need to purchase a separate pitcher.

Images courtesy of DREO