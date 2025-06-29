These days of modern minimalism have seen a rise in the use of construction materials in furniture pieces and lighting fixtures. Aside from wood and cement blocks, PVC and steel pipes have also picked up on the trend and the Moment Lamp by Kotaro Usugami is not far behind.

It’s minimalist in its design yet it draws curious attention with its unassuming silhouette. It begs tactile interaction despite its all stainless steel tube design. It makes one wonder if it’s merely a structural art display or a functional piece.

Stainless steel’s versatility, corrosion resistance, and durability make it an irreplaceable material for various applications in construction and everyday environments. The Moment Lamp, presented at Milan Design Week, is one such example of steel’s adaptability. It’s a product that shows great appreciation for a material that’s often overlooked due to its thin nature.

The lamp used standardized pipes finished using advanced metalworking techniques to give them a soft and polished surface. It consists of a series of interconnecting tubes that create the sensation of time standing still. The organized continuity of the different lengths of the tubes evoke a pleasant rhythm to any space.

Usugami’s obvious material choice for the Moment Lamp is not just sustainable. It’s also a testament to the durability and recyclability of stainless steel materials. Renders for the product show it has wireless charging capability that enhances its portability and sleek frame. Likewise, the top steel cylinder outputs the light, although it’s unclear how it powers on or off.

Images courtesy of Kotaro Usugami