General Motors’ recent announcement garnered plenty of publicity for all the right reasons. To the automotive industry’s surprise, they’re gearing up for the launch of the 2026 Corvette ZR1X. What sets it apart from the regular trim package is the hypercar-tier output at around 1,250 horsepower and 973 lb-ft of torque. In the meantime, Mercedes-AMG also shares something fascinating — the CONCEPT AMG GT XX.

As much as the German marque wants to hype up this green machine, the fact that there’s not even a prototype at this time is a dealbreaker. Chevrolet, on the other hand, has already pegged a late 2025 release for its mid-engine flagship. Still, credit where it’s due since the CONCEPT AMG GT XX proposes an exhilarating driving experience sans any emissions.

Eco-friendly motoring is certainly the direction almost every carmaker is taking these days. For most of us, a mobility platform with cutting-edge features and creature comforts with respectable mileage is enough. However, the demand for high-performance rides is not wavering anytime soon. Thankfully, the legendary motorsport division has the talent to make it happen.

Official communication states that the project also involves “technology experts from YASA – a 100-percent subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG.” We’re looking at a combination of three axial flux motors drawing energy from an innovative high-performance battery. Peak output is reportedly around 1,000 kW, which translates to a top speed of about 224 mph.

Furthermore, the purported charging time for approximately 250 miles of range just takes five minutes. For sure, this involves a proprietary technology of sorts to quickly top up its reserves. Other notable elements include an interior adorned with sustainable LABFIBER materials. Given the near-silent operation, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX incorporates speakers within the front headlights for pedestrian situational awareness.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-AMG