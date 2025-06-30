EDC Monster’s KeyMaster 2.0 makes you want to say goodbye forever to your handy dandy tool box. It packs an amazing 18 utility tools in a stylish and lightweight design worthy of a spot in your keychain, or better yet, on your necklace.

This titanium-built multi-tool is a gem when it comes to unexpected moments when you have to fix, cut, measure, deal with a screw, or even start a fire. Its compact size stealthily and seamlessly hides all the handyman tools you could get, less the bulk and heft.

The KeyMaster 2.0 is only 2.8″ long and weighs just 29 grams. Yet, it manages to squeeze in different screwdriver types, wrenches, a pry tip, and a replaceable knife. It also has wire benders, a dual-scale ruler (metric and imperial), a fire starter, and a tiny saw and file.

Moreover, there’s a pry bar, a nail puller, bottle opener, and a flathead and Phillips screwdriver. It also has a spoke and hench wrench and two bit drivers one on the tip and the other on the side. Moreover, it has multiple hex slots compatible with common bolt sizes for bikes, gear, or home hardware.

Despite these tools being keychain-size, they are can withstand pressure and the rigors of daily and outdoor use. The tools have been field-tested to ensure durability so you’re not left hanging dry in times of emergency.

The KeyMaster 2.0 also offers slot for a tritium vial for glow-in-the-dark capabilities. EDC Monster managed to integrate these many functions without increasing thickness or weight through a two-piece stacked structure adapted from its predecessor.

Images courtesy of EDC Monster