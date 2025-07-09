From a whiskey-making perspective, distilleries typically reserve unique batches and older age statements for special releases. Accounting for the ingredients, length of maturation, and brand recognition, these expressions can be quite pricey. Nevertheless, money is never an issue for discerning drinkers. World Whiskey Society just dropped the WWS 20 YO Cigar Blend.

At a glance, you might think that the American Light Whisky Cigar Blend Gothic Edition will be a costly experience. Judging by the numbers and the striking decanter it’s coming in, we’re assuming its beyond budget. You’ll be glad to know the MSRP is surprisingly reasonable for such and exquisite sipper.

As of this wriing, the official store page indicates there are only 15 bottles of the WWS 20 YO Cigar Blend left. It’s not clear if there are subsequent batches for this launch, which is why you should grab a couple as soon as possible. If stogies are not your thing, you might be curious about its tasting notes.

Since most of us are also non-smokers, let’s rely on World Whiskey Society’s listing instead. We’re looking at a 20-year-old blend of six different cask finishes. The WWS 20 YO Cigar Blend “showcases a harmonious interplay of sweetness, spice, and richness, making its deep amber hues and depth of flavor an excellent companion for a fine cigar.”

It’s aroma reminds you of caramel, toffee, figs, raisins, and tobacco leaves. A sip delivers notes of herbs, oak, roasted nuts, dark chocolate, and citrus. “The finish is long and warming, with lingering notes of dried fruit, dark caramel, and a hint of smokiness, perfectly complemented by a touch of citrus zest and oak from the barrel aging,” The WWS 20 YO Cigar Blend is bottled at 48% ABV.

Images courtesy of World Whiskey Society