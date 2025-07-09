About a month ago, Nike previewed an upcoming colorway for the Air Jordan IV due to drop in August. The “Denim” version is a tribute to an original collaboration with Levi’s in 2018. However, it’s cosmetically distinct courtesy of the lighter hues. There might have been a reason why it wasn’t flagged as a Retro release. We think it’s because of the Air Max 95 x Levi’s.

In case you missed it, the Levi’s x Nike collection was teased earlier in June this year. Apart from the sneakers, the capsule also includes a baggy jean and a trucker jacket. Reports also tell us that 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the silhouette, and this partnership appears to be one of many slated to follow.

The signature style and outline of the shoes are intact but receive a distinct aesthetic overhaul. Instead of the usual materials, Nike revamps the upper with denim in shades of Indigo, Sail, and Black. It may not be to everyone’s liking, but we find the frayed edges of the textile enhance its rugged appeal.

Meanwhile, the official Air Max 95 x Levi’s listings indicate these are Obsidian/Gym Red (HM4743-400), Black/Anthracite/Gym Red (HM4743-001), and Light Orewood Brown/Gym Red (HM4743-100). Another easy-to-overlook cosmetic detail is the dollar bill graphic on the red sockliners.

An embroidered Swoosh logo adorns the heel sections close to the collar on both sides. However, only the lateral sides feature the iconic Levi’s red tag directly below Nike’s emblem. Embroidered tongue tags that read “Air Max” apply to each pair.

Next are the matte midsoles with contrast coming from the transparent Max Air units at the midfoot and heel. Likewise, the otherwise standard outsole texture sports a red plate with the Levi’s branding. The Air Max 95 x Levi’s are dropping this week.

Images courtesy of Nike/Levi’s