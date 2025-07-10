Based on the number of successful test flights over the past few years, eco-friendly aviation may be just around the corner. As it stands right now, most of these concepts and prototypes are electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) systems. Meanwhile, the rest follow the traditional configuration. Regent’s Viceroy, on the other hand, is one of the more unique types in development.

Billed by the company as their flagship Seaglider model, it boasts cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class luxury. Typically, green propulsion platforms struggle with efficiency as the build scales up. This means larger aircraft cannot exclusively rely on batteries alone. Therefore, these ambitious projects often settle for a hybrid setup instead.

The Viceroy, on the other hand, is completely electric. Regent describes it as a 12-passenger “vehicle that operates exclusively over water, traversing the sea in one of three modes: hull, hydrofoil, or flight in ground effect.” For now, the battery packs enough juice for 160 miles. Nevertheless, the team promises its next-generation upgrade should reach more than 400 miles.

It measures 55 feet long and 18 feet high with a wingspan that’s approximately 65 feet. Elsewhere, the cabin dimensions are 26 feet long, 6 feet high, and 5.5 feet wide. The passenger area is roughly 746 cubic feet, while the luggage section is about 88 cubic feet. Like a sleek seafaring vessel, it sports a deep-V hull with hydrofoils instead of landing gear.

Next is the buoyant fuselage, which remains stable thanks to pontoons located on each wing tip. Propellers on 12 redundant electric motors ensure the Viceroy generates enough lift. As for the cockpit, a two-man crew has access to a comprehensive suite of high-tech avionics, fly-by-wire steering, and an unobstructed view of the aircraft’s surroundings.

Images courtesy of Regent