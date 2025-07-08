As a highly regarded aftermarket tuning outfit, BRABUS specializes in bespoke blackout rides. The German group has a preference for Mercedes-Benz models, as well as those by the marque’s high-performance division. However, its longtime clientele is also aware of the brand’s exploits in the maritime industry. The Shadow 1200 XC Black Ops Signature Edition is billed as “a new dimension of masterclass.”

Instead of just resting on its laurels, the company is diversifying its portfolio. Thankfully, BRABUS Marine’s foray into seafaring platforms is a carefully calculated decision. This highly hydrodynamic vessel measures approximately 46 feet in length with a beam that’s nearly 14 feet wide. It touts a twin-stepped 20° V hull that slices through water like a hot knife through butter.

“This highly exclusive new premium range knows how to deliver an unprecedented BRABUS experience on the water with its towering size, breathtaking power, and an abundance of comfort and style, as well as onboard usability,” reads the press release. Another distinctive feature of the Shadow 1200 XC Black Ops Signature Edition is the propulsion system.

BRABUS Marine is outfitting it with a ridiculous setup for a staggering output of 1,200 horsepower. A trio of 400-horsepower Mercury Racing 5.7-liter V10 outboard engines can push it up to speeds of 55 knots. Buyers can also choose from four exterior aft layouts. These include an open aft deck, aft bench, U-shaped sofa, and aft-cabin accommodation.

The main cabin and front lounge come with BRABUS fine leather upholstery in light gray/black. Other colors available include BRABUS Merlot, BRABUS Platinum, BRABUS Ice, and BRABUS Sunrise. Each Shadow 1200 XC Black Ops Signature Edition flaunts a blackout color scheme with unique graphics, which adds a sporty vibe that contrasts with the otherwise tactical motif.

Images courtesy of BRABUS Marine