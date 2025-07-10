It’s time to ditch the classic leather wallets that easily wear out for the modern, futuristic ones. We’re talking sleek and lightweight metal ones that hold both cards and cash and double as utility tools, specifically the SlideMorph mehanical wallet.

It’s engineered for everyday carry despite its metal frame. It’s lighter that an AirPods case at just 97.7g and is very slim at merely 0.9cm thin. It is slim enough to slide into skinny jeans and offers no unnecessary bulk and heft.

SlideMorph boasts a sleek and minimalist silhouette with clean lines. But it’s built with all the functionality you need for on-the-go quick and easy access of your cards. Its ergonomic and anti-slip track-driven design allows for effortless card storage and retrieval.

With a quick flick open, cards or IDs fan out for easy viewing and access. Every opening and closing of the wallet gives a satisfying sound that’s ASMR-worthy and the action itself is fidget friendly. However, what makes this mechanical wallet stand out are the tools integrated into the side of its sleek frame.

SlideMorph has a ninja blade that’s strong and sharp enough to cut open boxes or packages with ease. Need to loosen or tighten a screw? This wallet also packs a flathead screwdriver. Of course, let’s not forget the must-have everyday carry, the bottle opener.

This mechanical wallet also has a robust clip for bills or small paper documents and an Airtag holder. For added portability, it has a hole to attach to a paracord or string to a keyring.

Images courtesy of SlideMorph