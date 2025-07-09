Not all tiny homes are for dwelling as some are also built for recreational purposes. The Tiny Sauna House from Dragon Tiny Homes fits the adage don’t judge a book by its cover. It looks like your typical tiny home from the outside with its pine wood accent and black standing seam metal siding.

But inside you won’t find all the functional spaces that make a home like a living room, kitchen, or bedroom. Instead, this 16-foot-long house offers pure relaxation as it’s been configured as a mobile sauna built on a double-axle trailer.

The Tiny Sauna House features an interior with wood finishes, as you would expect from traditional saunas. It has a cool-down bench directly by the entrance and a compact bathroom with a shower and sink. There are hanging shelves and areas to put up a towel or robe to keep the ground space free from clutter.

There is no toilet installed in the bathroom to keep its minimalist design. This decision also puts the focus on the sauna experience. Meanwhile, the sauna room itself is naturally waterproof for easy maintenance and has a built-in hose for rinsing after use.

The all-wood interior might feel suffocating for some and make the space even more look compact. But the Tiny Sauna House scattered glazing in strategic places to open up the interior to natural light and make it feel cozy. The sauna area has a large glass window and there are overhead windows on both sides of the seating area. The house itself opens via a glass door, while recessed LED lights are on the ceiling and on the cladding.

Images courtesy of Dragon Tiny Homes