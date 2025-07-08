ASMOKE has been supplying barbecue aficionados with a diverse selection of grills for their summer cookouts. Given the season encourages people to spend more time outdoors, we might as well enjoy it with awesome grub on our plates. Show off your culinary know-how anywhere and anytime with the Essential.

This SKU is a portable wood pellet grill that includes a smart smoker system. Wireless connectivity is a must-have for modern appliances and other cooking equipment. Hence, this smart-enabled bad boy constantly monitors the temperature, while users can remotely check via the companion app.

A 5″ 720p LCD touchscreen offers intuitive interaction with the Essential. Tweak the settings and choose preset cooking modes for a truly futuristic experience. Simple yet beneficial, its features, such as real-time notifications, allow you to multitask without worry.

Likewise, the two meat probes and a state-of-the-art PID unit provide precision cooking for exceptional results. A 271-square-inch cooking area easily fits up to eight burgers, while a warming rack is likewise available to hold food that’s ready to serve.

For a no-mess cleanup, a pull-out tray catches all the ashes for quick disposal. A full charge of the Essential’s high-capacity battery should last up to 8 hours. For non-stop operation, keep an optional extra battery fully charged and swap it when needed.

Fill the hopper with your favorite wood pellets and infuse your meals with smoky goodness on demand. We also like the convenience of the detachable condiment holders. We recommend the Full Combo package to get the most out of your ASMOKE Essential. The bundle comes with a grill cover, tool set, applewood pellets, a spice rack, and a cup holder.

Images courtesy of ASMOKE