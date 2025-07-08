Whether it’s for power outages, outdoor adventures, RV life, or off-grid living, a power station is always handy to have on standby. The new DJI Power 2000 is a reliable choice. It packs a host of amazing features that befit this modern age of technology.

This high-capacity power station packs a generous 2048Wh capacity in a compact 16-inch mini carry-on design. It’s lightweight enough (22 kg) to transport anywhere for convenient operation and saves storage space too with its compact size. This device even supports battery connections to cater to certain power needs. It has two complete SDC ports to expand its power ecosystem up to 22, 528Wh.

The DJI Power 2000 steadily maintains a continuous 3000W output. This means it can effortlessly run over 99% of household appliances, including microwaves, routers, refrigerators, and more. It even supports simultaneous charging of multiple appliances via various charging ports, including four AC output ports, four USB-A ports, and four USB-C ports. This device also supports remote access via a companion app.

It operates quietly and produces a sound that doesn’t exceed 30dB. It’s quieter than most refrigerators and can run in the background at night without disturbing your sleep. Moreover, it offers various recharging methods for convenience, especially when used on the road or off-grid.

The DJI Power 2000 supports grid power, solar power, car power, and hybrid recharging. It takes just 55 minutes to go from zero to 80% and 90 minutes to full when charged through the grid. For safety, this power station features a board-level sub-nano coating and is backed by a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

