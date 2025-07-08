Functional beverage brand Spacegoods has launched a new electrolyte drink infused with tropical flavors called Hydro Dust. It offers the refreshing taste of watermelon fruit and coconut water, making daily hydration tasty and enjoyable.

This electrolyte drink is scientifically backed to be fives times better than water in ensuring you get your daily dose of hydration. It’s free from additives and uses Stevia and real watermelon fruit powder. This healthy drink comes in powder form and ready to drink mixed with 500 ml water. It not only supports daily hydration and electrolyte balance but also aids with mental clarity and immune support, reduces fatigue, and boosts muscle function and energy.

Aside from being flavorful, Hydro Dust contains functional ingredients that support energy metabolism and cognitive function. These include Vitamin B1 or Thiamine and Vitamin B3 or Niacin. It also has Vitamin B6, otherwise known as pyridoxine, which is essential for the normal function of sugars, fats, and protein.

Moreover, this refreshing drink has the immune boosters Zinc and Vitamin C. The latter is an anti-oxidant that also protects against oxidative stress. Likewise, it has 100mg Reishi mushroom which is shown to support stress resilience, endurance, and also protect against oxidative stress.

Hydro Dust also benefits from potassium and chloride that supports hydration and prevents muscle cramps and magnesium for electrolyte balance. Then Himalayan pink salt not only enhances the fruit flavors. It is also a natural source of sodium which is essential for fluid balance in cells. So indulge in its tasty goodness with peace of mind knowing you’re consuming essential vitamins and minerals.

Images courtesy of Spacegoods