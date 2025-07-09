The Lumera Side Table concept is both functional and stylish and blends easily with any interior setup. It’s for the modern user who values both minimalist yet modern furniture as it also comes with smart features.

Traditional side tables in rounded or other geometric shapes mostly just offer a place to put down items like a book, a cup, a phone, or a lamp. People don’t mind this simplicity. But it may not be very efficient for the next-gen users who want more functionality in their furniture.

Hance, Vladimir Dubrovin designed the Lumera Side Table to offer more than just space but an intuitive user experience. It boasts a sleek wood and metal silhouette that beautifully merges “minimalist design, aesthetic sophistication, and advanced technology.” He desiged the table according to two metrics derived from daily habits of people: User Behavior & Needs and Most Commonly Used Items.

He found that 67% mainly use it for personal storage of their daily necessities like a phone or a glass of water. Meanwhile, 54% prefer models built with charging, lighting, and storage capabilities and that side tables are more useful in bedrooms than in living rooms. Likewise, that this furniture mostly holds phones, charger, a lamp, books, magazines, water, and other accessories.

Taking these information into account, he then integrated the Lumera Side Table with a retractable LED/RGB lamp in the center. The lamp’s cylindrical form blends seamlessly with the shape of the stand. Meanwhile, the table top swivels 360-degrees for easy access of items. It has two recessed spaces to hold valuables, a dedicated area for wireless charging, and a charging port on the side.

Images courtesy of Behance