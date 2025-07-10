Against all odds, Samsung’s bold marketing campaign successfully made foldable smartphones mainstream. As expected, every other Android OEM soon followed with models of their own. While most were unable to hold a candle against the South Korean electronics giant, others seem to have surpassed it in many ways. All of that is about to change as we welcome the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Flip7 FE.

All three smartphones were unveiled at the 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the latest iterations of the brand’s WearOS smartwatches. However, the leaks leading up to the big unveiling already gave folks an idea of what to expect. Nonetheless, here’s an overview of the new handsets heading our way soon.

Living Up To Expectations

Among the trio, the Galaxy Z Fold7 finally catches up to the competition. With rivals such as Oppo, Huawei, and Honor dropping ridiculously slim book-style foldables, Samsung is ready this time around. The device measures only 8.9 mm when closed and 4.2 mm in tablet mode. Its cover display is also larger at 6.5 inches with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

As a flagship in its category, we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy custom SoC with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage. Its primary imaging array features a 200 MP wide-angle, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle, and 10 MP telephoto. Elsewhere, we have a 10 MP front-facing cover camera and a 10 MP front-facing main display camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 runs on Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8 on top and all the advanced AI functionalities on board. Meanwhile, the battery capacity is reportedly 4,400 mAh, which is the same as its predecessor. So far, buyers can get their units in either Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, Jetblack, or Mint colors.

Samsung Delivers What Its Users Want

When the first-generation Galaxy Z Flip came out, it was received positively for the nostalgia it brought to the table. Unfortunately, Motorola’s new RAZR gradually surpassed it in sales for several reasons. A major advantage of the clamshell foldable is the functionality of its cover screen.

Although Samsung attempted to rectify its shortcomings with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Flip6, the Galaxy Z Flip7 finally nails it. With its new 4.1″ Super AMOLED FlexWindow, you can view and interact much more than before.

Sadly, it still has some limitations, unlike the Razr 60 Ultra, but it’s still a substantial improvement. No Qualcomm chipset here as an in-house Exynos 2500 with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage takes its place.

As for photography, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 touts a 12 MP ultra-wide and 50 MP wide-angle for its primary cameras. The main 6.9″ screen relies on a 10 MP selfie camera. It’s packing a 4,300 mAh battery and is available in Blue Shadow, Coral-red, and Mint colors.

Last but not least, those on a budget can finally get in on the foldable craze with the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. It resembles the previous generation clamshell model but is outfitted with an Exynos 2400 SoC and a 4,000 mAh battery. Buyers can get it in Black or White colors only.

Images courtesy of Samsung