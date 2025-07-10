Coffee Mate has long been a favorite of many who prefer to put creamer on their coffee instead of milk. It’s a tasty alternative and great option for those suffering from lactose intolerance. The brand offers many flavors to liven up your morning cup of joe, including movie or TV-inspired flavors like the recent “White Lotus” Pina Colada Flavored Creamer. But this is the first time in its long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. that Coffee Mate is releasing limited-edition “Harry Potter” themed flavors, which are sure to perk up fans of the magical film franchise.

The two new flavors are Cauldron Cakes and Peppermint Toads. These are popular sweets sold at Honeydukes, the wizarding candy shop in Hogsmeade featured both in the “Harry Potter” books and films. They are also sold at Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The Coffee Mate Cauldron Cake creamer features the flavor of toffee and has a sweet and buttery caramel finish. Meanwhile, the Peppermint Toads creamer is sugar free and features a decadent blend of white chocolate and refreshing peppermint.

“Coffee mate is to coffee what Harry Potter is to the wizarding world – pure magic. It’s no surprise we believe flavor is at the heart of that magic for coffee drinkers, with the power to turn mundane days and ordinary cups into a mesmerizing moment,” Amanda Zaydman, Nestlé’s director of brand marketing for its coffee & beverage division, said in a press release.

Coffee Mate’s “Harry Potter”-inspired creamers will be available in 28-ounce bottles beginning of August. The bottles are worthy keepsakes themselves with their appetizing and whimsical covers. The Coffee Mate Cauldron Cake flavor comes in a purple bottle cover and the Peppermint Toads in blue.

Images courtesy of Coffee Mate