Going Camping? Here Are A Few Things You’ll Need…

If you’ve ever gone on a camping trip, you probably know how magical it can get; spending time in the wild, enjoying the beauty and serenity that nature has to offer. It doesn’t get any better than that. However, you also know that going off-grid means that you won’t have access to basic necessities and shopping centers; therefore, if you forget something, a lot of things can go wrong.

Now, to avoid ruining your trip, Men’s Gear has come up with a list of the most important things you need to carry when going camping. Here’s are a few suggestions:

1. Tent, Sleeping Bags, and Clothes

The thing about outdoor camping is that it takes you away from the warm comfort of your home. Therefore, you need to have a few items to keep you warm, especially, at night; unless, you’ll be staying in a cabin or lodge.

So, make sure you carry:

A Tent – To protect you from the inconvenience of having to fight off pesky insects and mosquitos all night long.

– To protect you from the inconvenience of having to fight off pesky insects and mosquitos all night long. A Sleeping Bag – To keep you warm and comfortable as you sleep.

– To keep you warm and comfortable as you sleep. Clothes – Even if you are only camping for a night, always carry spare clothes. Anything can happen in the wild and you might need to change at least once during the trip.

– Even if you are only camping for a night, always carry spare clothes. Anything can happen in the wild and you might need to change at least once during the trip. Folding Chairs – To sit on around the camp site or when fishing.

Doing this ensures that your evenings in the wild outdoors are comfy and as close enough as possible to your regular home environment.

2. Cooking Utensils and Food

Cooking and grilling are often some of the most exciting parts of outdoor camping. Therefore, you need to carry cooking utensils and tools like;

Cooking pots among other kitchen supplies.

Steel kettle.

Knife, paper plates, cups, forks, and spoons.

A portable grill.

A fire-starting kit/matchbox.

Plus, unless it’s a hunting or fishing trip, consider carrying some food too. For example:

Dried fruit.

Beef jerky.

Protein bars.

Nuts

Granola

Bagels

Canned beans.

Canned and raw veggies.

Raw steak.

Hotdogs

Chicken breasts.

Burger patties

Trail mix.

There are many other foods you can carry. Also, don’t forget to carry a garbage bag to store all waste and leftovers.

3. Grooming and Personal Care Items

Even when you’re off-grid, personal care and grooming are imperative. And this is especially for long camping trips. So, maintain your looks and charm by taking care of yourself. To do that, you’ll need:

Toothbrush and tooth paste.

Comb and Scissors.

A good quality cordless hair clipper or trimmer to keep your hair and beard looking crisp and well-maintained. You can find awesome suggestions from this best hair clippers post by WiseBarber.

Lip balm.

Deodorant

Sunscreen

A first aid kit.

Soap, towel, and washcloth among other toiletries.

Medication, vitamin supplements, and bug repellants.

Emergency or thermal blankets.

At the end of it all, you want to rejoin civilization looking good and well-taken care of; not hairy, smelly, and messy.

4. A Reliable and Portable Power Source

You need a power source during a camping trip for several reasons including:

Charging or powering your camping lights.

To power your grill, corded hair clipper, or charge your electronic devices.

To keep your portable cooler/fridge running among other things.

Anyway, one of the best examples of a good, reliable, and portable power source is the Maxoak Bluetti Solar Power Station. It’s versatile and supports quite a number of essential functions.

You can use it to power just about anything including heavy-duty tools. And the best part is that is can be recharged by solar energy. That makes it the best option for anyone going deep into the woods on a long summer adventure.

5. Other Essential Tools

Lastly, to survive in the wilderness, you need the right tools. Here are a few more essentials you shouldn’t forget to carry:

A torch .

. Swiss army knife or Multitool (it’s a very resourceful tool).

(it’s a very resourceful tool). Camera – to capture every magical moment.

to capture every magical moment. A tent repair kit – just in case.

– just in case. Hiking/All-terrain boots .

. Maps .

. A hat and sunglasses .

. Small day backpack.

A portable camping shower.

Small survival shovel.

A thermos flask.

Water bottles.

Coffee maker.

And a portable Bluetooth speaker.

And that’s about it. You are now all set to go into the great outdoors.

This list highlights some of the most important – out of the many – items for a camping trip. But before you embark on your trip, make sure you know how to do basic camping activities like:

Setting up a tent.

Administering first aid.

Starting and maintaining a fire safely.

Picking the right camping site and so on.

That way you won’t end up getting frustrated or disappointed about going in the first place. All it takes is a little bit of research.