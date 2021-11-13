11 Best Paracord Bracelets For Survival

BEST PARACORD BRACELETS

This stylish men's bracelet allows you to turn into MacGyver if you find yourself in a survival situation. It can unravel and be used to help you out of a bind. This bracelet has a 7-inch length and ⅞-inch width, but it can be adjusted from 7 to 7.5 inches. It comes with seven feet of 550 parachute cord and has a locking clasp to keep it secure. The bracelet clasp is made of zinc alloy and it's easily adjustable, and even can be used as a temporary dog leash! You never know when that could come in handy, like if you have to catch a lost or stray dog to keep it safe. It has a bronze (copper alloy) American flag on it, which makes it a great Memorial Day gift. People who have purchased this paracord bracelet have said it's comfortable to wear and dries quickly after getting wet. By purchasing this bracelet, you'll be doing a good deed. The manufacturer is committed to helping veterans and donates 20 percent of all proceeds to help pair military vets with service or shelter dogs. The bracelet comes in two stylish colors: black or green. Some people who have purchased this paracord bracelet have reported that its clasp sometimes comes loose. The paintwork on the clasp comes off easily. The bracelet isn't always easy to put on your wrist yourself – you might need someone to help you. Pros: It can be adjusted from 7 to 7.5 inches; It can be used as a temporary dog leash; Seven feet of 550 parachute cord Cons: Clasp sometimes comes loose; Paintwork on the clasp comes off

Specs

Closure type: Shackle

Clasp sometimes comes loose cross-alt Paintwork on the clasp comes off Specs Closure type: Shackle

Chain type: Cord

Quantity: 1 CHECK PRICE 2 The Friendly Swede Paracord Survival Bracelet Editors Rating star

star

star

star

This paracord bracelet is made of polyester. This makes it durable and allows it to perform better when it gets wet. You can get this bracelet in two sizes: it comes in small to fit a 6 to 7-inch wrist or medium to fit a 7-8-inch wrist. It has an adjustable D-shackle so you can get the most comfortable fit. This is one of the best paracord bracelet designs because it's so strong and comfortable. In an emergency situation, this paracord bracelet can be unravelled in one minute or less. When unravelled, it gives you a 10-foot long length of paracord you can use in various ways. The latch has three holes to help you adjust the bracelet size for a more comfortable fit, and comes with a replacement pin for increased convenience. People who have purchased this paracord bracelet have mentioned that it handles UV exposure and moisture really well without becoming worn. The bracelet's metal shackle can also be used to attach items to, such as your keys when heading outdoors, adding to the versatility of this product. This paracord bracelet comes in two stylish colors: green or black. Some people have said that it's difficult to put on, so you might need to enlist help and others have said that it tends to catch on clothing or other items. It doesn't come with a fire starter. It's therefore not the most comprehensive survival tool bracelet you can find. Pros: Adjustable D-shackle for comfortable fit; Unravelled 10-foot long length paracord; Small size or medium size wrist Cons: Maybe difficult to put on; Tends to catch on clothing

Specs

Closure type: Shackle

Maybe difficult to put on cross-alt Tends to catch on clothing Specs Closure type: Shackle

Chain type: N/A

Quantity: 1 CHECK PRICE 3 Outdoor Edge ParaSpark Survival Paracord Knife Bracelet Editors Rating star

star

star

star

This paracord bracelet has an edge over the others we've featured – it has a knife built into its design. It has a 1.3-inch blade so that you'll be able to cut items you need for survival if you find yourself in such a situation. It has a liquid-filled compass, a 110-db whistle, and fire starter included in its design! The paracord is reflective, which means you can use it with greater ease at night or in poor-visibility conditions. You can use this paracord bracelet to start a fire because it has a wax-coated fire cord. It's made of black nylon paracord that also contains a 10-pound monofilament fishing line. Perfect for outdoor situations, like camping. It comes in medium (6.25-inch to 7-inch) and large (7 to 8 inch) sizes for increased comfort. To ensure comfort during wear, this paracord bracelet has an adjustable loop. When you unravel the paracord, it can reach distances of up to 14.4 feet (on a medium size) to 17 feet (large)! It's comfortable to wear. The large buckle that's used to cover the knife and base for the flint and whistle gives this bracelet a watch band-like feeling. People who have purchased this bracelet have said it can be difficult to put on and take off. You might need someone to help you with that. Since the knife is only about an inch long, it is limited in use. Pros: It has a 1.3-inch blade; It has a liquid-filled compass, whistle, and fire starter; It comes in medium and large sizes Cons: It can be difficult to put on and take off

Specs

It has a liquid-filled compass, whistle, and fire starter check It comes in medium and large sizes Cons cross-alt It can be difficult to put on and take off Specs Closure type: Slide release buckle

Chain type: N/A

Quantity: 1 CHECK PRICE 4 X-Plore Gear Emergency Paracord Bracelets Editors Rating star

star

star

star

This paracord bracelet is so much more than paracord – it's essentially a four-in-one survival kit that you conveniently carry on your wrist. This bracelet comes with a flint fire starter, a compass, scraper, and a whistle. This makes it a comprehensive multi-tool that you can use in a variety of situations. It's a durable and strong bracelet that you can also attach to your backpack, bike, or other items. This makes it versatile to carry. It comes in a set of two, so you can buy yourself one and give a loved one a great survival gift. All the items in this paracord bracelet are waterproof so you don't have to worry about damaging it in wet conditions. Unlike some other paracord bracelets on the market this one is available in over 25 different styles. This paracord bracelet contains a seven-strand nylon core, which makes it strong and durable. It comes in medium (8-8.5 inches), regular (9 inches), and kid size (7-7.5 inches). People who have purchased this bracelet have reported that the whistle is loud, which will make you feel safe when hiking alone. People who have purchased this survival bracelet have reported that the compass is not always reliable. It comes with a small blade, which you'll want to remove if giving this as a gift to a child. Although you get two bracelets in a pack, you aren't able to choose different sizes for them. Pros: Comes with fire starter, compass, scraper, and a whistle; It comes in medium, regular, and kid size; In a variety of colors to choose Cons: Sometimes compass is not reliable

Specs

It comes in medium, regular, and kid size check In a variety of colors to choose Cons cross-alt Sometimes compass is not reliable Specs Closure type: Slide release buckle

Chain type: N/A

Quantity: 2 CHECK PRICE 5 Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet Editors Rating star

star

star

star

This paracord bracelet is your must-have item if you're looking for a versatile, comprehensive multi-tool for survival or everyday wear. But, one of the best things about it is that you won't have to worry about possible sizing issues when ordering it online. This bracelet comes with a variety of survival items: a fire starter, emergency whistle, reliable compass, ferro rod striker, and military-grade paracord. The paracord can be unravelled to 12 feet long. This gives you a decent amount of paracord that you can use in a variety of situations. You can adjust it from eight to 10.5 inches to give you more options. For increased ease of use, this bracelet has an adjustable knot to help you achieve the perfect fit. People who have purchased this survival bracelet have reported that the ferro rod striker works well and quickly. The emergency whistle is loud, so it will help you feel safer when walking outdoors. These bracelets look tough yet stylish, so you'll feel comfortable to wear them wherever you are. This also makes them ideal for everyday wear. Although it's lightweight, some people who have purchased this bracelet have said it's a bit bulky to wear. Others have noted that the compass only works well when the bracelet is off your wrist and laid flat on a surface or the ground. Pros: It comes with a variety of survival items; Adjustable from 8 to 10.5 inches; The paracord is 12 feet long Cons: It's a bit bulky to wear

Specs

Adjustable from 8 to 10.5 inches check The paracord is 12 feet long Cons cross-alt It’s a bit bulky to wear Specs Closure type: Slide release buckle

Chain type: N/A

Closure type: 2 CHECK PRICE 6 The Friendly Swede Trilobite Paracord Survival Bracelet Editors Rating star

star

star

star

It's not always easy to find paracord bracelets that come in very large sizes. This one does, and it has other great features to know about which make it the best paracord bracelet to carry if you regularly head outdoors. This bracelet is made of 550-pound paracord. It's strong and durable to withstand a variety of uses. It has a steel bow shackle that increases its strength and durability. You'll love that your bracelet will be tough for emergency situations while also looking stylish. The bracelet shackle looks good but it's also built to remain intact. It has two pins that keep it securely in place. It has a braided design that's 1.2 inches wide, and you can find it in three sizes: small (6-7 inches), medium (7-8 inches), and XL (8.5 to 9.8 inches), and made out of polyester, which enhances the bracelet's strength. It also ensures the bracelet will work well in wet conditions, which makes it versatile. For increased convenience, this paracord bracelet comes with a spare pin. This best paracord bracelet to buy comes in three colors: green, camo, and black. Some people who have purchased these bracelets have reported sizing issues. This is, sadly, a common complaint with paracord bracelets so finding the right size takes time. Others have noted that the paint on these bracelets tends to flake off easily. This survival paracord bracelet is quite flexible. This is something to bear in mind if you want a stiffer one. Pros: Steel bow shackle for extra strength and durability; It comes with a spare pin; Find it in three sizes: small, medium, and XL Cons: Sizing issues; Paint tends to flake off easily

Specs

It comes with a spare pin check Find it in three sizes: small, medium, and XL Cons cross-alt Sizing issues

Sizing issues cross-alt Paint tends to flake off easily Specs Closure type: Shackle

Chain type: Braided

7 Savior Survival Gear Paracord Bracelet If you're not looking for a paracord bracelet that doubles as a survival multi-tool, this one is a straight-forward item you'll love. It's made to be strong and tough without too many frills. It comes with a Savior Survival Gear logo on the clasp which is a symbol of living a life with purpose. This simple paracord bracelet is made from 550-pound paracord, so it meets the quality standard for being a strong, durable paracord. It has an adjustable shackle that's made of stainless steel. This won't break and increases its lifespan. You can wear this simple paracord bracelet in three different positions so that you can get the most comfortable fit. This is a nice touch to increase its comfort. Bracelet is well made and doesn't have any uneven lines or holes in the weave design. The paracord can unravel to 12 feet, so you'll get a decent amount of paracord should you require it. Since it has a narrow design, this paracord survival bracelet isn't as large or beefy as others on the market. This makes it discreet and comfortable for daily wear. This bracelet doesn't have extra emergency items such as what you can find in other survival bracelets, which might be a drawback for you. On Amazon, you can only buy this paracord bracelet in an army green color as no other colors are available. Pros: Stainless steel adjustable shackle; Made from 550-pound paracord; The paracord can unravel to 12 feet Cons: Doesn't have extra emergency items; Difficult to put the back after it's been unravelled

Specs

Made from 550-pound paracord check The paracord can unravel to 12 feet Cons cross-alt Doesn’t have extra emergency items

Doesn’t have extra emergency items cross-alt Difficult to put the back after it’s been unravelled Specs Closure type: Shackle

Chain type: N/A

Quantity: 1 CHECK PRICE 8 Texas Bushcraft Firecraft Cord Survival Bracelet Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star This is another paracord bracelet that comes in an XL size. It has a well-made and durable appearance, and contains three extra strands in its design, as compared to competing brands, for greater resilience. These strands include a water-resistant waxed cotton tinder and a fishing line. This makes it the best survival paracord bracelet to own. The bracelet also contains a waxed thread for sewing purposes, which you don’t usually find on paracord bracelets. This makes it the best survival paracord bracelet to buy. All three strands are covered with a scratch-resistant nylon sheath to maintain their durability.

Specs

Contains three extra strands for more resilience check It comes three sizes: medium, large, and XL

It comes three sizes: medium, large, and XL check It comes with an extra pin Cons cross-alt It doesn’t come in a small size Specs Closure type: Shackle

Chain type: Cord

Quantity: 1 CHECK PRICE 9 The Friendly Swede Fish Tail Paracord Survival Bracelets Editors Rating star

star

star

star

We feature another great paracord survival bracelet from The Friendly Swede. This one varies from the other bracelets we've featured as it comes in bold and bright colors. Style aside, these paracord bracelets offer a strong and durable paracord that won't let you down. These bracelets come in a pack of two, which makes them value for money. They have a metal clasp so you can adjust their size to get the best fit for your wrist, and also ensure that the bracelet stays securely in place, while giving it a stylish appearance. These bracelets are best for people who have 6.9 to 8.1 inch wrists, so use that as a guideline when purchasing them. If you're tired of buying paracord bracelets that come undone, this one won't let you down. This is because of its tight, well-made braiding. These bracelets have a paracord that's around five feet when unravelled. The paracord is reflective and glows in the dark, what makes it ideal for all visibility conditions. Unlike some other paracord bracelets you can find on the market, this one has a thin, sleek design. This makes it a great unisex item of jewellery. You can find paracord bracelets with much longer paracord, as we've seen in these reviews. People have said that this bracelet is best for people with really small wrists because it's difficult to put on. You might need a while to get the hang of it. Pros: Metal clasp for size adjustment; Five feet length when unravelled; It's a great unisex item of jewellery Cons: Paracord shorter than others; It's difficult to put on larger wrists

Specs

Five feet length when unravelled check It's a great unisex item of jewellery Cons cross-alt Paracord shorter than others

Paracord shorter than others cross-alt It’s difficult to put on larger wrists Specs Closure type: Clasp

Chain type: Braided

Quantity: 2 CHECK PRICE 10 Tactical Pro Supply Paracord Survival Bracelet Editors Rating star

star

star

star

This multipurpose survival paracord bracelet might look heavy, but it's actually lightweight and compact. It's so easy to adjust that it's comfortable enough for women, men, and youth to wear. This paracord bracelet without buckle is made of heavy-duty parachute cord that unravels to 12 feet. If you don't want to fiddle with putting on a paracord bracelet, you'll love that this one doesn't have any buckles. The bracelet's eyelet closure means you can easily put it on and fasten it around your wrist without having to enlist help. It's resistant to weather, cold, and wind. This makes it ideal for use outdoors as

It contains a magnesium fire starter check It can be worn by adults and children

It can be worn by adults and children check Unravels to 12 feet long Cons cross-alt Part of the bracelet hanging after tightening Specs Closure type: Eyelet

Chain type: N/A

Quantity: 1 CHECK PRICE 11 Savior Survival Gear Paracord Bracelet Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star This paracord bracelet is made from 550 paracord and can be worn by men, women, and kids. Its design is stylish yet useful. It has seven inner-strands that are strong – it’s said that you can use this paracord bracelet in over 1,000 ways because it’s so versatile and durable! It comes with an adjustable shackle that won’t let you down because it’s made of stainless steel. The clasp has a screw-in bolt to make it even more secure and durable. You can choose to wear it in three different positions, which means you can get the best fit for your wrist. The paracord is 12 feet long when unravelled, which is a decent quantity. The bracelet is tightly braided so that it looks strong and won’t come undone easily. It has a white Survival Gear logo on the clasp which looks quite striking against the black bracelet. It doesn’t feel too stiff when worn, so you’re guaranteed of having a comfortable experience. This paracord bracelet only comes in black. If you want a Savior Gear bracelet in green, you’ll have to purchase the other one we featured in our review. The distinct logo on the clasp might not be to everyone’s taste. It takes two people to fasten this bracelet, which can prove frustrating, especially if you take it off regularly. Pros check Stainless steel adjustable shackle

Stainless steel adjustable shackle check Paracord is 12 feet long when unravelled

Paracord is 12 feet long when unravelled check Made from 550 paracord Cons cross-alt It only comes in black Specs Closure type: Shackle

Chain type: Braided

Quantity: 1 CHECk PRICE

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

It’s clear to see from our paracord bracelet reviews that paracord is an essential item to carry in your backpack when you’re headed for the great outdoors. Here are some important things to know about this survival material.

Is paracord good for survival?

You’ve heard it said a hundred times before that paracord can help you survive an emergency situation. Paracord has a multitude of uses that can help you stay alive.

Here’s a rundown of some of them.

You can use paracord as an emergency wound closure . Since its inner strands are small yet strong, they can be used to close a wound. To do this, you have to pull the outer threads away from the casing of the paracord so that you can see the internal strands. Then, pull a few of the strands out, focusing on making them as long as you can. Thread a needle through them so that you leave a long strand of paracord behind. The first suture must be done in the center of the wound. Then, around half a centimeter from the opening of the wound, push the threaded needle into the skin so you can start stitching the wound closed.

. Since its inner strands are small yet strong, they can be used to close a wound. To do this, you have to pull the outer threads away from the casing of the paracord so that you can see the internal strands. Then, pull a few of the strands out, focusing on making them as long as you can. Thread a needle through them so that you leave a long strand of paracord behind. The first suture must be done in the center of the wound. Then, around half a centimeter from the opening of the wound, push the threaded needle into the skin so you can start stitching the wound closed. You can use paracord to make a sling . If you’ve hurt or broken your arm, you can use paracord as an emergency sling solution. You’ll also need a jacket and stick – the jacket will provide comfort while the stick will provide stability. You’ll have to tie a slip knot with the paracord around your wrist, making sure to tie it around the stick and jacket, too. Then, you will need to pull the cord back behind your neck so you can secure it to your elbow. Another piece of cloth should be placed underneath the cord on your neck to prevent chafing.

. If you’ve hurt or broken your arm, you can use paracord as an emergency sling solution. You’ll also need a jacket and stick – the jacket will provide comfort while the stick will provide stability. You’ll have to tie a slip knot with the paracord around your wrist, making sure to tie it around the stick and jacket, too. Then, you will need to pull the cord back behind your neck so you can secure it to your elbow. Another piece of cloth should be placed underneath the cord on your neck to prevent chafing. You can use paracord to make a rescue line . If you have to rescue someone from quicksand or fast-moving water, a rescue line made out of paracord can be a lifesaver. To make this, you’ll have to tie a figure-eight knot with the paracord and throw the line to the person needing help.

. If you have to rescue someone from quicksand or fast-moving water, a rescue line made out of paracord can be a lifesaver. To make this, you’ll have to tie a figure-eight knot with the paracord and throw the line to the person needing help. You can restrain someone with paracord . If an intruder is threatening your family, you can use paracord to restrain them. You will have to braid the cord so it’s about an inch in thickness, then create two loops with it that are of the same size so that the cord can become DIY handcuffs. Overlap the loops and thread each one into the other. Place the intruder’s hands into the loops and tighten them around their wrists.

. If an intruder is threatening your family, you can use paracord to restrain them. You will have to braid the cord so it’s about an inch in thickness, then create two loops with it that are of the same size so that the cord can become DIY handcuffs. Overlap the loops and thread each one into the other. Place the intruder’s hands into the loops and tighten them around their wrists. You can make a fishing net with a paracord . If you need to catch fish as emergency food for survival, paracord can help you. Cut the length of the paracord to the size you want the fishing net to be. Separate the cord’s inner strands from its outer sheath. Then, place the outer sheath so it’s horizontal and the inner threads are vertical. Attach them to the corners, where the inner threads and sheath connect. Tie the inner strands to the sheath on both sides, making sure they’re about two inches apart. Repeat this for the opposite direction, remembering to make a knot every time another strand is overlapped until you reach the end of the net.

. If you need to catch fish as emergency food for survival, paracord can help you. Cut the length of the paracord to the size you want the fishing net to be. Separate the cord’s inner strands from its outer sheath. Then, place the outer sheath so it’s horizontal and the inner threads are vertical. Attach them to the corners, where the inner threads and sheath connect. Tie the inner strands to the sheath on both sides, making sure they’re about two inches apart. Repeat this for the opposite direction, remembering to make a knot every time another strand is overlapped until you reach the end of the net. You can make a trail marker with paracord . If you’ve become lost in the outdoors, having paracord can help you to mark your trail. Small pieces of paracord can be tied to branches so you can spot them and find your way back to where you need to go.

. If you’ve become lost in the outdoors, having paracord can help you to mark your trail. Small pieces of paracord can be tied to branches so you can spot them and find your way back to where you need to go. Use paracord to start a fire. Paracord can help you stay warm, boil water, and cook food when you’re out in the wilderness. Once you’ve cut a strip of paracord, you can use the inner strands to start a fire. Gather sticks, logs, and twigs to use as fire fuel, then place the paracord on a flat surface and surround it with the smallest pieces of fuel. You can then use a survival fire starter or lighter to ignite the core strands.

How do paracord bracelets help you survive?

Just like with paracord, a paracord bracelet can also come to your rescue when you need to survive. It can be used in the same way as other paracord, such as by helping you tie up gear, make a splint, hang game to dry out the meat, and so on.

However, you have to first unravel the paracord bracelet. Here’s how.

Start by popping off the clasp on one end of the bracelet. If it’s too difficult to remove from the cord with your fingers, you should use a tool such as a knife. It helps to have a paracord bracelet that comes with a knife included in its design, such as the Outdoor Edge bracelet we featured in our reviews.

Unravel the bracelet’s threads. You can find paracord bracelets that are five feet in length or others that go all the way up to 12 feet. The more you have, the better!

Once your paracord has been unraveled, you can use it for a variety of tasks.

Can paracord hold a person?

In our reviews of paracord bracelets, we’ve seen that many of them can unravel paracord to very long lengths, such as 12 feet. But in an emergency situation, you might wonder if you can use paracord to hold your weight. Here’s what you should know.

Paracord is very strong, so it can hold your weight, but there are some disclaimers to this. You can’t be moving around and you should not weigh more than 500 pounds. If you’re falling or moving around, one strand of paracord won’t be strong enough to hold you and it will break!

This also means that you can’t use paracord for climbing purposes. It’s worth noting that climbing rope is much stronger than paracord, even if it’s of the 550 cord variety.

Can you shower with paracord bracelet?

Generally, paracord bracelets should be fine when wet. But, this is not something to assume across the board, which is why you have to ensure that the paracord bracelet you purchase is water resistant. Some bracelets can be exposed to water, but you can’t submerge them in water on a regular basis.

This is also because there are other materials that are used to make paracord bracelets, and these can become damaged by regular exposure to water.

Note that even if the paracord bracelet can be worn in the shower, it might shrink the first time it’s exposed to water. Don’t worry, this is normal and only happens the first time the paracord gets wet. It will shrink about a quarter of an inch but won’t continue shrinking whenever it makes contact with water.

Conclusion

You can never go wrong with paracord, which is why you should invest in a paracord bracelet.

In this article, we’ve featured the 11 best paracord bracelets for survival. Some have extra items in their design to keep you safe outdoors should the worst-case scenario happen.