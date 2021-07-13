Subscribe
Last Updated July 13, 2021

15 Best Shower Speakers

W

ho doesn’t like blasting out some tunes while they’re in the shower, making sure everyone in the house can hear the full force of your vocals? Perhaps, you’re looking to chill out on the beach and want to enjoy some music by the ocean. If you’re an active guy, you’ll want some musical entertainment often in awkward times. Introducing Bluetooth shower speakers.

They use the latest technology to make sure your music can be heard clearly, in very wet environments.

The best part is that unlike other types of speakers you won’t have to compete with the sound of the water, as Bluetooth shower speakers don’t mind getting a bit wet. Some are fonder of water than others, which we’ll go over later.

As a portable design, they’re perfect for taking with you on the move too. Some brands are totally in sync with an active lifestyle and can shrug off bumps and bangs without pausing for breath.

Others don’t cope so well with rough treatment.

However, with their water-resistant exterior, they’re great for pool-side, on the beach. or even getting wet in the rain.

If you’re new to the idea of this technology, don’t worry as we’ve scrutinized every last detail of the best waterproof shower Bluetooth speakers on the market. Below you’ll find a bit more information about the main facts to look out for as well as our list of the 16 Bluetooth shower speakers we think are top picks.

What are the main things to consider before buying Bluetooth shower speakers?

How you plan on using your Bluetooth shower speakers will determine the facts that are most relevant when you’re looking around the market. If you’re simply planning on using it for some tunes while you’re in the shower, you may have very different priorities for someone who’s out and about.

However, battery life is the one area that unites everyone. No one wants a speaker that needs to be constantly recharged, right? That would be frustrating for sure. Look out for a speaker that has a long playback facility and charges quickly. There are several that fit this well.

Some speakers are well-suited to being on the go and are designed to withstand a few knocks and scrapes. If you think you’re likely to be using your speaker while biking, hiking, or during sports activities, you might find it preferable to get a shock-absorbent design that doesn’t mind a bit of rough.

What are the main safety considerations when buying Bluetooth shower speakers?

Electronic devices and water aren’t usually a combination that pairs up well. However, thanks to clever technology, you can now enjoy your music in the shower or while out walking in the rain.

Despite the advances in design, this doesn’t mean you have the freedom to treat your device however you please.

There will still be some safety considerations you’ll need to bear in mind.

Bluetooth shower speakers will come with a description of how much water it can comfortably handle. For some, this means being submerged while for others, it simply means that they’re splash-proof. A water-resistant shower speaker doesn’t mean you can dunk it fully in the bath, or go diving with your speaker.

A quick read of the instructions will reveal the extent of how much water it can take.

If for any reason your speaker should stop working, don’t be tempted to open it up and try to fix it yourself. There’s the risk that you’ll damage the waterproofing and put yourself at risk when it encounters water again. Always ensure that your device is professionally repaired if you want to preserve the waterproofing on the exterior.

The instructions the device comes with will always offer the best possible ways to take care of your speaker(s), and what to do when it has trouble.

Avoiding direct sunlight and storing your speaker in cool, dry conditions will normally be recommended. The instructions might also specify that you should keep it away from sharp objects.

This is an unlikely problem but means that you won’t accidentally damage your device.

Although the speaker is well-equipped to play music for your children, don’t leave it around for little fingers to investigate. There are many small parts and chemicals in a speaker that could be potentially hazardous.

What’s The Difference In Waterproof vs water-resistant Bluetooth shower speakers? 

If you’re planning on using your speaker simply in the shower, you might not have to worry too much about the difference here. However, if you’d like to enjoy the full portability of your Bluetooth speaker, it could be handy to know just how waterproof it really is.

The wording on the box is key here because waterproof and water-resistant are not the same thing.

A water-resistant speaker will be able to handle a few splashes and won’t mind if it gets a bit wet. However, if you give this speaker a real soaking you’ll soon find that it’s not performing at its best – if at all.

In direct contrast, a waterproof speaker is one which is completely impervious to water under the conditions it describes. No water will seep inside and you can have complete confidence that the device will be unaffected.

There is a grading system used for devices which is very useful in understanding just how water-resistant or waterproof your speaker might be. The IPX system is the most commonly used in the United States – look out for speakers that are graded at IPX7 for maximum waterproofing.

This allows the speaker to be submerged for up to 30 minutes in one meter of water. It won’t help you if you plan on deep-sea diving with your tunes. However, it does mean your speaker won’t instantly die if you drop it in the bath.

IPX ratings of 4, 5, and 6 mean the device isn’t submersible but can cope with splashes of increasing intensity.

Now you’ve had a quick rundown of the basics, there’s no time to delay. Here are the top 16 water-resistant and waterproof Bluetooth shower speakers on the market today.

Best Shower Speakers

1

Ultimate Ears Black Volcano Waterproof Roll 2

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

The Roll 2 by Ultimate Ears kicks off this list, and phew, it’s impressive. These Bluetooth shower speakers are capable of producing sweet sounds, making it sound perfect anywhere. It’s certified as IPX7, which means it can be fully submerged in water of up to one meter for up to 30 minutes.

A rechargeable battery provided in the purchase will last up to nine hours of playback time. That means you won’t run out of tunes when you’re at the beach, or maybe taking a really long bath.

It will take 5.5 hours to charge the speaker back up, ready for blasting out more music.

The Roll 2 connects with other Ultimate Ears devices and the app allows you to control what’s being played. Up to three sources can be used at a time on this device, but only two can truly work at a time. It has has a play range of around 20 meters or 65 feet.

Something we feel is terrific to find in any of the Bluetooth shower speakers on the market today.

It’s a great pick for when you’re out and about as much as it is for your master bathroom. The flexible bungee cord that comes with the purchase will allow you to strap the speaker(s) to a bike, backpack, or board.

This offers incredible mobility for sure.

Pros

  • checkLightweight design offers great portability
  • checkTotally waterproof for up to 30 minutes
  • check15% more volume than the original Roll speaker
  • checkGreat app for easy use

Cons

  • cross-altFew function buttons on the speaker
  • cross-altCan be difficult to pair

Specs

  • Brand Ultimate Ears
  • Weight 11.7oz
CHECK ON AMAZON
2

JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Black Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

If you want to switch effortlessly between taking calls on your cell and blasting out your tracks, this speaker can do it all. Unlike the Roll 2 above, these Bluetooth shower speakers from JBL have multiple functions that you can switch between.

If you’re getting into the groove but want to switch to take a call, it’s just a flick of a button to change modes. Whether your friends want to talk to you while you’re butt-naked in the shower is another matter entirely!

Echo and noise-canceling technology ensure that the sound this speaker emits is beautifully-clear but it doesn’t sacrifice any volume either. Louder than its predecessor, it’s a beast of a machine packaged into perfect proportions. The exact playback time between charges depends on the volume.

However, you could get as much as 20 hours of shower-warbling time. Don’t blame us if you come out all wrinkly!

Pros

  • checkLong playback between charges
  • checkSuperior volume
  • checkEcho and noise-cancelling technology
  • checkSleek black design

Cons

  • cross-altPairing can sometimes drop during play
  • cross-altSome reviewers reported buzzing noise during podcasts

Specs

  • Brand JBL
  • Weight 1.8lbs
CHECK ON AMAZON
3

Polk Audio Boom Swimmer Red Bluetooth Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

We love a bit of acoustic accompaniment in the shower but with this kind of clever technology, you can now enjoy your music on the move too.

The boffins over at Polk Audio have come up with these amazing Bluetooth shower speakers that are perfect for when you’re out and about.

With extreme shock absorption built-in, they’re almost daring you to test this speaker to the limit. They’re that confident in their design.

However, not content with encouraging you to chuck the speaker around, Polk Audio also says that it’s resistant to dust and dirt. Take it with you while biking, hiking, or just chilling at the beach. There’s nothing that’s going to bother your musical friend.

Compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices, the Swimmer carries an IPX7 rating. This means it can be dunked in the water of up to one meter (a little over 3 feet) in-depth for up to 30 minutes.

If all of that wasn’t good enough, the design is practical and intelligent too. The speaker has a flexible tail. This allows you to hook the speaker around various surfaces or knot it through itself, creating a secure attachment.

If there’s nowhere to attach it to, the tail is strong enough to create a snake-like base for the speaker to sit upon.

This offers the perfect position for warm, sunny days spent lazing by the pool or ocean. They really have thought of everything.

This product is no longer available, however, we have placed the most identical / upgraded version of this product.

Pros

  • checkGreat shock absorption built in
  • checkCompletely sealed against water, dirt, and dust
  • checkWaterproof up to one meter for 30 minutes
  • checkFlexible tail will attach firmly to many surfaces

Cons

  • cross-altSome reviews suggest that Bluetooth signal is weak
  • cross-altAccompanying suction mount attachment isn’t very strong

Specs

  • Brand Polk Audio
  • Weight 120z
CHECK ON AMAZON
4

Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

For a budget buy that doesn’t skimp on performance the Anker Soundcore 2 is a great shout. These Bluetooth shower speakers offer booming bass sounds that are great at all volumes. With zero distortion, the audio is pure and clear. The special technology within boosts low-end frequencies, allowing the unit to delivers beats to your very soul.

There’s no let-up either with a powerful battery that’s capable of holding a charge for a full day of use.

However, at such a great price this unit has its limitations and its waterproof ability is where the pinch comes. It’s only rated as IPX5, not IPX7 as other units. This means it can’t be dunked into the water and survive. It is water-resistance helps it out a lot, however.

The IPX5 rating proves it’s capable of handling spills, as well as dust, rain, and snow. It can even handle a bit of a sprinkling from the shower.

Just don’t submerge it in the tub and you’ll be okay.

Pros

  • checkGreat value for money
  • checkLong-lasting playback between charges
  • checkGreat bass sound
  • checkNo distortion

Cons

  • cross-altLess waterproof than others - only IPX5
  • cross-altPosition of speaker doesn’t distribute sound so well

Specs

  • Brand Anker
  • Weight 12.6oz
CHECK ON AMAZON
5

Libratone One Click Splash-Proof Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

The One Click from Libratone offers portable Bluetooth shower speakers that are easy to take with you on the move. Shaped just like a paperback book, it’s easy to slip into your backpack or purse.

This speaker has been designed to deliver exceptional performance wherever you are, with a phenomenal 360° sound.

This means that everyone in the vicinity can enjoy the same high-quality audio for up to 12 hours.

The design isn’t submersible as it’s just IPX4-rated, but it is splash-proof so it’s fine for the shower and withstanding the weather. It’s a more expensive speaker than some of the others on our list. However, like the Charge 3, it also can take calls from your cell and act as a speakerphone.

With intuitive controls and an accompanying app that’s easy to use, this speaker offers a 3” woofer and 1” tweeter. All of which will surpass your expectations for this little device.

Pros

  • checkGreat audio quality in all directions
  • checkExcellent bass sounds
  • checkConvenient paperback shape and size
  • checkCan be used to receive calls

Cons

  • cross-altHeavier than others
  • cross-altMore expensive than some

Specs

  • Brand Libratone
  • Weight 2lbs
CHECK ON AMAZON
6

Sharkk Mako

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

For a surprisingly low price, these Bluetooth shower speakers are portable and boast a whopping amount of technology. Offering far more than simply a way to enjoy your tunes in damp conditions, the connectivity that Sharkk has come up with has some serious bite.

Along with having great Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality, the Mako has hands-free calling with a microphone that supports both Siri and S-Voice. This is on top of its superior Bluetooth 4.0 connection and the built-in AUX port.

An IP67 rating means that not only is the unit waterproof, but it’s also dustproof too. If you’re hanging out on the beach, you don’t need to worry about grains of sand destroying your speaker. On top of being submersible, the unit actually repels water.

Although we don’t suggest you take it scuba-diving.

It looks cool too, with LED backlights that are activated by a thermal sensor. This makes sure every last drop of your battery power is used for blasting out your music.

We like this speaker a lot, especially as it’s not going to break the bank.

Pros

  • checkGreat value for money
  • checkNFC functionality
  • checkIP67-rated for superior protection
  • checkAdvanced Maxx Bass Technology offers improved sound

Cons

  • cross-altSome reviewers report batteries don’t last long
  • cross-altNot as loud as some other speakers

Specs

  • Brand Sharkk
  • Weight 2.65lbs
CHECK ON AMAZON
7

Fugoo Style S Portable Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

These tremendous Bluetooth shower speakers by Fugoo don’t just tolerate water, it loves being in it. Scoffing at the danger of being damp, this is the James Bond of speakers. Although this speaker can be submerged for up to 30 minutes, we’d very much like to see you try to keep it in there that long.

It’s so lightweight it just pops out of the water.

That’s right, this is a floating speaker – throw it in the water and it bobs around like it’s enjoying its very own pool party.

The speaker is rated IP67, which means it’s not just waterproof but will also shrug off dust, dirt, and snow. You can take it kayaking, mountain biking, or skiing just as easily as having it by your pool or in your shower. The Fugoo is specifically designed for both indoor and outdoor play so you’ll receive a crisp sound quality wherever you are.

Compatible with both Google Now and Siri, you can use voice-activation controls that allow you to have a hands-free option.

Pros

  • checkStylish finish
  • checkLightweight design that floats
  • checkVoice-activated controls
  • checkIP67-rated

Cons

  • cross-altInterference can be a problem
  • cross-altEQ has too much bass and treble

Specs

  • Brand Fugoo
  • Weight 2lbs
CHECK ON AMAZON
8

Fugoo Sport Long-Life Portable Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

The folks at Fugoo are back again with another entry that you’ll love. Although the shape and dimensions of the Sport are similar to the Style S, don’t be fooled by the appearance. The Sport has a number of features that far exceed what the Style S offers, even if it doesn’t have the same magical floating ability.

One of the most noticeable features of these Bluetooth shower speakers has to be their phenomenal battery life. Advertised as one of the best in the world, you can rock out tunes at 50% volume for an incredible 40 hours. Every single note of the audio will sound amazing, thanks to the six drivers located on four sides.

This allows the sound to be heard clearly all around.

This is another multifunctional speaker with the ability to hook up with Siri and Google and a full-duplex speakerphone. Like the others from the Fugoo workshop, this speaker is fully proofed against water, dust, and dirt. Meaning you can take it on the move, playing sports, and even to the beach.

The Fugoo Sport is fine for the shower too, of course. It’s submersible for up to one meter for 30 minutes, so even if you drop it in the bath, it’s not going to break down. Phew!

Pros

  • checkAttractive, sporty design
  • checkExcellent battery life
  • checkSuperior sound quality in all directions
  • checkMulti-functional with Siri and Google Now compatibility

Cons

  • cross-altMore expensive than other options
  • cross-altBattery can wear out quickly

Specs

  • Brand Fugoo
  • Weight 1.1lbs
CHECK ON AMAZON
9

Soundbot SB510 Waterproof Portable Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

The Soundbot is a simple yet futuristic design that comes in a range of colors from pure white to bright pink, and everything in between. A central unit on the device is where all the controls are housed, which includes the functionality to take phone calls as well as providing an inbuilt mic.

At just 3.54” across, these Bluetooth shower speakers have a design that’s diminutive yet doesn’t compromise on quality. Advanced Bluetooth technology allows it to pair with a vast range of compatible devices that offer clear call quality from up to 33’ away.

The sealed unit looks like it would offer a strong defense against water and you’d be right. Certified as IPX4, the surface is splash-proof so it can be used around the shower or the pool, or even at the beach.

Wherever you go, this speaker offers sublime digital sound with wind and noise reduction technology.

This enriches the audio experience right across the spectrum. However, its power at the IPX4 rating means it cannot be submerged like others on the list. It’s water-resistant and not waterproof, it appears.

Pros

  • checkGreat value for money
  • checkWind and noise reduction technology
  • checkUniversal compatibility
  • checkMultifunctional including hands-free call management

Cons

  • cross-altLow playback battery life
  • cross-altCan be difficult to pair

Specs

  • Brand Soundbot
  • Weight 45g
CHECK ON AMAZON
10

Ultimate Ears Boom 2

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Ultimate Ears are back again, and not just because we like saying the quirky name of this brand. Another top contender to check out, the Boom 2 model is some serious Bluetooth shower speakers. They simply dare other contenders to take its crown, and they may struggle to do so.

This model is surely impressive to look at. However, it has an impressive array of features that are guaranteed to seduce any potential user.

Unlike its predecessor, the Boom 2 is waterproof and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes in one meter(little over 3 feet) of water. This is, of course, confirmed by its IPX7 rating.  If you want to create the ultimate sound for a party, more than 150 Ultimate Ears speakers can be paired together for crystal-clear audio that will knock your socks off.

A range of 100 feet for Bluetooth connectivity is a pretty impressive range, but what’s more impressive, the battery charge holds for 15 hours of play. There’s an app to increase the functionality but if you want to skip, pause, or plays songs you can just tap the speaker.

What could be easier than that?!

Pros

  • checkHas a smoother look than the newly released UEB3
  • checkExcellent waterproofing rated as IPX7
  • check360° sound
  • checkShockproof
  • checkIntelligent controls with easy-tap function
  • checkExcellent Bluetooth range

Cons

  • cross-altQuestion marks over durability
  • cross-altSome users reported tracks skipping and jumping while paired

Specs

  • Brand Ultimate Ears
  • Weight 1.2lbs
CHECK ON AMAZON
11

iFox Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Small and discreet, these diminutive Bluetooth shower speakers pack a powerful punch with loud, clear sounds for both the shower and when you’re on the move. Fully waterproof, these speakers are submersible for up to 30 minutes for water up to one meter deep.

It comes complete with a great suction cup attached to the bag. This makes it easily mounted on surfaces like the shower door/wall or even the dash of your car!

Despite the small size, there’s impressive functionality with these Bluetooth shower speakers as it also allows you to answer your call. You can also play, pause, or skip tracks and control the volume with intuitive buttons that are easy to operate.

The battery will last for 10 hours and only takes three hours to charge. That means it won’t be long before you’re powered up and ready to go once more!

Pros

  • checkFast battery recharge
  • checkGood controls on the device
  • checkConvenient small size
  • checkSuction cup makes it easy to attach to smooth surfaces

Cons

  • cross-altThe maximum volume is too quiet
  • cross-altSuction cup doesn’t always attach strongly

Specs

  • Brand iFox
  • Weight 1.92oz
CHECK ON AMAZON
12

Sbode Portable Wireless Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Despite the very reasonable price, these Bluetooth shower speakers from Sbode are crammed full of impressive features. Covered with tough mesh and featuring rubberized bumpers, it’s built for life on the move.

It can be played either standing up or lying down without affecting the quality of the audio.

With acoustic drivers combined with a passive bass radiator, it seems to deliver a sound that doesn’t compromise. It’s IPX6-rated, providing excellent protection and water resistance. You’ll get eight hours of battery playing time per charge, with only three hours needed to charge back up.

A clever feature is the True Wise Speakers (TWS) system provides a proper stereo sound that you’ll have to hear to truly believe. When paired with another Sbode, the audio splits between left and right sound, just like a proper stereo.

The built-in FM radio finishes the package, delivering a clear signal whether you’re indoors or outside.

Pros

  • checkIncludes an FM radio
  • checkTough design ideal for portability
  • checkIPX6-rated for protection against dust and moisture
  • checkClever technology to deliver stereo sound when paired

Cons

  • cross-altNot fully-submersible in water
  • cross-altVolume isn’t very loud

Specs

  • Brand Sbode
  • Weight 1lbs
CHECK ON AMAZON
13

Gideon AquaAudio™ Portable Waterproof Cubo

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

These impressive Bluetooth shower speakers are unique with its square design. This looks fresh and contemporary as soon as you lift it out of the box. It offers a solid 10 hours of playback time before it needs charging, but you’ll be powered back up again to full within 2.5 hours.

This is the insanely fast charging speed that the guys at AquaAudio™ provide. Compatible with Siri, this speaker will pair with others and receive a signal from up to 50 feet away, offering real convenience.

The device doubles up as a hands-free speakerphone for your cell and has all the controls you need, with separate volume buttons for simple operation.

A built-in mic makes it easy to chat and the sound for both music and speech is pin-sharp and crystal-clear.

The AquaAudio™ Cubo comes with a suction cup for easy attachment to glass, ceramic, and any other smooth surface.

Not all reviewers were happy with the strength of the suction cup as there were some reports of it working loose. However, judging off the positive reviews it looks like this was more of an isolated issue than a rampant one.

Pros

  • checkAuto-pairing feature connects automatically
  • checkMultifunctional device acts as a speakerphone
  • checkRapid recharge time
  • checkPowerful suction cup for easy attachment

Cons

  • cross-altPowerful suction cup for easy attachment
  • cross-altSuction cup needs to be stronger

Specs

  • Brand AquaAudio™
  • Weight 6.4oz
CHECK ON AMAZON
14

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

You may think we cannot get enough of the Ultimate Ears brand around here, and you might be right. Their final entry on our hot 16 comes in the form of the Wonderboom. This is an award-winning design from their collection, which meant we just had to include it.

A small but powerful speaker, its diminutive size means it’s easy to take along when you’re out and about without weighing your backpack down. Available in 11 different colors, you’ll get 10 hours of play on a single charge.

Connect it with other Ultimate Ears devices for a mega-loud party that doesn’t lose a shred of its clarity of sound. This is thanks to its 360° speaker design.

The controls on these Bluetooth shower speakers are simple and intuitive. You just have to tap the device to skip, pause, or play tracks. If you get caught out in the rain or drop the speaker into your bath, there’s no problem either.

This is due to its tremendous IPX7 rating, meaning it is fully submersible in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

It offers some of the best protection you’ll find anywhere and ranks it among the best in the world.

Pros

  • checkIPX7-rated for great waterproofing protection
  • check360° speakers provides superior sound
  • checkAward-winning design
  • checkEasy pairing and connectivity

Cons

  • cross-altSound frequently skips
  • cross-altSome users report battery wore out quickly

Specs

  • Brand Ultimate Ears
  • Weight 1.32lbs
CHECK ON AMAZON
15

Photive Hydra Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

This isn’t the smallest shower speaker you’ll find but there are a certain strength and solidarity in this design that is very reassuring. However, it’s only just longer than an iPhone so it’s possible to take it out to the beach or even hiking without huge inconvenience.

In comparison to some of the other designs such as the iFox, these Bluetooth shower speakers are a bit too bulky to attach to your car dash.

One of the strengths of this speaker is undoubtedly the ease with which it’s possible to pair with other devices and its universal compatibility. It will work with everything from Apple to Android, including Windows and even your TV too.

You’ll get eight hours of pure sound that’s flawless and clear, this is courtesy of Bluetooth. This has been optimized to deliver the very best audio available.

Pros

  • checkStrong and robust
  • checkQuick-charging
  • checkGreat playback duration
  • checkLots of controls for easy operation

Cons

  • cross-altThe charging port feels fragile
  • cross-altSome crackling experienced during play

Specs

  • Brand Photive
  • Weight 15oz
CHECK ON AMAZON
16

Taotronics Water-Resistant Shower Speaker

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

The final item on our list proves that size doesn’t matter – for speakers at least! These are small yet powerful Bluetooth shower speakers that we feel you’ll absolutely love.

A strong silica gel suction cup allows this speaker to attach to the shower wall, providing you sound right where you want it for up to six hours.

We’re not suggesting you stay in the shower for six hours. Rather, we’re just saying you wouldn’t run out of music if you wanted to. Imagine the water bill if you did though!

With an IPX4 rating, this speaker isn’t submersible but it is splash-proof, allowing it to get a bit wet. This makes it ideal for poolside, shower rooms, or in other areas where it might get splashed. It’s not compatible with audiobooks but that’s the only real exception this speaker has.

You can take calls from your cell on this speaker while you’re still in the shower, like others. It’s fully compatible with Apple, Android, Windows, and all other Bluetooth-enabled devices. That means these Bluetooth shower speakers truly offer easy functionality along with excellent audio whenever you need it.

This product is no longer available, however, we have placed the most identical / upgraded version of this product.

Pros

  • checkSmall and compact design
  • checkSuction cup allows easy attachment
  • checkIPX4-rated
  • checkFunctions as a speakerphone too

Cons

  • cross-altNot compatible with audio books
  • cross-altOnly splash-proof and not submersible

Specs

  • Brand Taotronics
  • Weight 118g
CHECK ON AMAZON

Face the music!

That concludes our list of the best Bluetooth shower speakers on the market today. We think there are some amazing speakers available, and we’re likely going to grab some ourselves. Whether you have an active or relaxed lifestyle, you’ll find a speaker to suit your needs that won’t break your budget either.

We know how deeply satisfying it is to warble along to your favorite tracks in the depths of your bathroom, what guy doesn’t, right? However, we’re sure you’ll be thanking us for pointing out these top picks – even if the rest of your household isn’t quite so grateful.

Perhaps our next countdown should be a list of the best earplugs on the market? Just kidding, we’re sure you’ve got a beautiful voice…cough…maybe not….cough.

