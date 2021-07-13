W

ho doesn’t like blasting out some tunes while they’re in the shower, making sure everyone in the house can hear the full force of your vocals? Perhaps, you’re looking to chill out on the beach and want to enjoy some music by the ocean. If you’re an active guy, you’ll want some musical entertainment often in awkward times. Introducing Bluetooth shower speakers.

They use the latest technology to make sure your music can be heard clearly, in very wet environments.

The best part is that unlike other types of speakers you won’t have to compete with the sound of the water, as Bluetooth shower speakers don’t mind getting a bit wet. Some are fonder of water than others, which we’ll go over later.

As a portable design, they’re perfect for taking with you on the move too. Some brands are totally in sync with an active lifestyle and can shrug off bumps and bangs without pausing for breath.

Others don’t cope so well with rough treatment.

However, with their water-resistant exterior, they’re great for pool-side, on the beach. or even getting wet in the rain.

If you’re new to the idea of this technology, don’t worry as we’ve scrutinized every last detail of the best waterproof shower Bluetooth speakers on the market. Below you’ll find a bit more information about the main facts to look out for as well as our list of the 16 Bluetooth shower speakers we think are top picks.

What are the main things to consider before buying Bluetooth shower speakers?

How you plan on using your Bluetooth shower speakers will determine the facts that are most relevant when you’re looking around the market. If you’re simply planning on using it for some tunes while you’re in the shower, you may have very different priorities for someone who’s out and about.

However, battery life is the one area that unites everyone. No one wants a speaker that needs to be constantly recharged, right? That would be frustrating for sure. Look out for a speaker that has a long playback facility and charges quickly. There are several that fit this well.

Some speakers are well-suited to being on the go and are designed to withstand a few knocks and scrapes. If you think you’re likely to be using your speaker while biking, hiking, or during sports activities, you might find it preferable to get a shock-absorbent design that doesn’t mind a bit of rough.

What are the main safety considerations when buying Bluetooth shower speakers?

Electronic devices and water aren’t usually a combination that pairs up well. However, thanks to clever technology, you can now enjoy your music in the shower or while out walking in the rain.

Despite the advances in design, this doesn’t mean you have the freedom to treat your device however you please.

There will still be some safety considerations you’ll need to bear in mind.

Bluetooth shower speakers will come with a description of how much water it can comfortably handle. For some, this means being submerged while for others, it simply means that they’re splash-proof. A water-resistant shower speaker doesn’t mean you can dunk it fully in the bath, or go diving with your speaker.

A quick read of the instructions will reveal the extent of how much water it can take.

If for any reason your speaker should stop working, don’t be tempted to open it up and try to fix it yourself. There’s the risk that you’ll damage the waterproofing and put yourself at risk when it encounters water again. Always ensure that your device is professionally repaired if you want to preserve the waterproofing on the exterior.

The instructions the device comes with will always offer the best possible ways to take care of your speaker(s), and what to do when it has trouble.

Avoiding direct sunlight and storing your speaker in cool, dry conditions will normally be recommended. The instructions might also specify that you should keep it away from sharp objects.

This is an unlikely problem but means that you won’t accidentally damage your device.

Although the speaker is well-equipped to play music for your children, don’t leave it around for little fingers to investigate. There are many small parts and chemicals in a speaker that could be potentially hazardous.

What’s The Difference In Waterproof vs water-resistant Bluetooth shower speakers?

If you’re planning on using your speaker simply in the shower, you might not have to worry too much about the difference here. However, if you’d like to enjoy the full portability of your Bluetooth speaker, it could be handy to know just how waterproof it really is.

The wording on the box is key here because waterproof and water-resistant are not the same thing.

A water-resistant speaker will be able to handle a few splashes and won’t mind if it gets a bit wet. However, if you give this speaker a real soaking you’ll soon find that it’s not performing at its best – if at all.

In direct contrast, a waterproof speaker is one which is completely impervious to water under the conditions it describes. No water will seep inside and you can have complete confidence that the device will be unaffected.

There is a grading system used for devices which is very useful in understanding just how water-resistant or waterproof your speaker might be. The IPX system is the most commonly used in the United States – look out for speakers that are graded at IPX7 for maximum waterproofing.

This allows the speaker to be submerged for up to 30 minutes in one meter of water. It won’t help you if you plan on deep-sea diving with your tunes. However, it does mean your speaker won’t instantly die if you drop it in the bath.

IPX ratings of 4, 5, and 6 mean the device isn’t submersible but can cope with splashes of increasing intensity.

Now you’ve had a quick rundown of the basics, there’s no time to delay. Here are the top 16 water-resistant and waterproof Bluetooth shower speakers on the market today.

Top Picks