Finding a secure and safe spot to put down your cooking essentials when camping can be a chore. You need to look for dry or even ground surface. But Ruck & River’s Camping Table solves this problem with its intuitive features that makes not just cooking, but also dining in the great outdoors easy and fun.

This is a compact and lightweight tool that packs flat for storage inside its dedicated water-resistant polyester bag that doubles as a storage catch. It consists of quick and easy-to-put together parts including an aluminum table top that’s spacious enough at 8″ D x 8″ W x 23″ H and a three-piece ground spike. The table top is very lightweight at merely 0.50kg.

The Ruck & River Camping Table top features several cutouts to hold various items from knives, cups, lamps, cooking and eating utensils, and more. It has a couple of circular cup holders and other small cutouts in different shapes that can hold practically anything that can fit.

Moreover, a universal holder that you can attach to the front face of the table using the included wingnuts offers additional space for other necessities. Use it to hold your phone, a book, or other items off the ground and it even features hooks to hang corded items.

However, for a lightweight table you’d think the Ruck & River Camping Table wouldn’t be sturdy enough to hold your gear. But the spike ensures a wobble-free setup on any terrain. You can even do your cooking on the table and not worry about it toppling down. For flexibility, you can use a stick and attach it to the included ground spike adapter. The spike can go as high as 23″ so you can adjust according to comfort.

