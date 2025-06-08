YSmart London’s BITZ is a great example of the idiom “Good things come in small packages.” It’s miniscule, nearly the length of a thumb. But it packs a massive bite, thanks to a durable and sharp blade.

The name is a pun on its drill-bit size design, dubbed “the world’s smallest fully functional knife.” Its shrunken size doesn’t do justice to its power. It can effortlessly cut just about any woven or tough material including leather, paracord, seatbelts, electrical cables, and polypropylene straps. It can even puncture tin cans.

Despite its ridiculously compact and sleek size— BITZ measures just 1.8″ (48mm) long— it delivers real, full-force cutting performance. At its core is a replaceable tungsten alloy blade. It’s the same material used in surgical tools and industrial-grade cutters. This blade material boasts excellent edge retention, toughness, and clean slicing power.

Meanwhile, a powerful neodymium magnetic connector allows for one-handed lightning-fast access. The blade detaches effortlessly with a quick pull and snaps back with magnetic precision. This makes it convenient to use for those quick, on-the-go tasks.

Moreover, BITZ boasts a robust shell CNC-machined for precision, strength, and character in either Grade 5 titanium or solid brass. The former offers an ultra-light and corrosion-resistant shell, while the latter is heavier and develops its own patina over time.

The stylish BITZ comes in four laser-etched designs. There’s Frost with its icy, crystalline texture, Core in its minimalist pure metal form, and Hive with bold hex patterns for tactile and geometric edge. Lastly, Spine features nature-inspired woven, organic lines. This small knife easily rides on your keychain and even looks great as a pendant.

Images courtesy of YSmart London