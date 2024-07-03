The MetMo Multi-Drive offers optimum functionality in a sleek, minimalist, and robust modular design built to withstand daily use. It’s a versatile EDC companion that adapts to your needs, be it at the office, the shed, or the workshop.

It’s a classic handyman’s tool reinvented for the modern age. One of its key features is its ergonomic design that offers the familiarity of using a pen or pencil. As such, it sits comfortably and firmly in your grasp for effortless control.

Complementing its user-friendly interface is a wide range of sturdy attachments that lets you work on various small tasks not limited to tightening or loosening screws. This is a precision-engineered tool serving multiple uses: it’s a knife, pencil, scribe, drill, micro driver, and file.

Carry Less, Do More

The MetMo Multi-Drive is a pocket toolbox that houses the classic workshop basics. It starts with a smooth and lightweight round handle constructed from aerospace-grade aluminum to make it heirloom-worthy.

The handle utilizes a Collet system for seamless and lightning-fast attachment swaps. Its tip features a stainless-steel Collet driver that secures the bits or attachments firmly in place to prevent wobbles or slippage during use.

Rounding up the impressive features on the handle are the smooth spinning end cap, the tapered tip, and its slim long profile. They make any task a delight to work on. These include those tricky ones that require you to squeeze your arm in tight spaces or when handling micro-screws as you can easily see what you’re dealing with.

Versatile Powerful Multi-Tool

The MetMo Multi-Drive brings out your inner creative side with its wide array of accompanying tools. You get a knife that provides the precision and agility of a surgeon’s blade, making it dangerously sharp, so that it can easily cut through thick materials. It works with a wide variety of 316 stainless-steel scalpel blades so you can work on specific projects.

For smoothening out abrasive edges, there’s the long file for the job while the scribe does wonders when marking metals or plastics. Made from D2-grade hardened tool steel, it boasts a sharp and hardened tip that leaves a permanent mark on any hard surface with ease.

Ditch the scribe when doodling or making on paper or wood and use the 3mm Hi-Polymer Graphite rod. It’s thicker than conventional graphite so it lasts much longer and can handle extensive use. A 1.5mm metal housing protects the rods from impact to prevent them from breaking. The MetMo Multi-Drive is also compatible with any graphite from H6 to B6 and with a 3mm colored lead.

Meanwhile, a high torque 4mm hex driver crafted from 420C-grade hardened steel easily converts the MetMo Multi-Drive handle into a sturdy screwdriver. The driver is compatible with any standardized 4mm (5/32) micro bits and other specialized screw heads.

In this case, the MetMo bits pack a punch, literally. They are incredibly sharp they can easily drill through anything and even clear out holes where needed with minimal hand pressure. That’s because the bits are made from Tungsten carbide, which is one of the hardest materials out there commonly used in industrial machinery and cutting tools. Suffice it to say, the MetMo bits put regular ones to shame.

You get to pick from a leather or metal case to store the bits. The MetMo Metal Case is fully machined from aluminum and uses magnets to keep its accompanying 24 micro bits securely organized. It also has a built-in pencil sharpener, a Multi-Drive handle with graphite lead installed, a scribe, a 4mm adapter, a blade mount with a blade installed, and a lid that doubles as an organizing tray. This set is the ideal desktop companion.

Meanwhile, the bifold leather case houses a Multi-Drive handle, a 4mm adapter, a blade mount with blade, a scribe, graphite lead, five surgical blades, six hardened metal files, and 10 micro bits. It also has a built-in brass tube to protect the graphite rod and is pocket-sized for everyday carry.

What Is MetMo

MetMo is our philosophy, Metal in Motion. The peak of engineering excellence in industrial, aesthetic and functional design. Precision engineering of cutting-edge quality, delivered to your hands. MetMo is not about producing low grade products for mass market re-selling. Instead, we focus on low volume ideas that can be interesting and more fun for us all to share our love for engineering and fascination with mechanical design. Our mission is simple; to make products people love.