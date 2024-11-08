We’ve featured several card wallets at Men’s Gear like those from Dango, Nomad, Discommon, and more. But rarely will you find one that offers both stylish design and functionality in a silhouette that can easily disguise itself as anything but. We’re talking about the elegant craftmanship of Double Oak’s Slim Edition Wallet.

This is the James Bond of wallets as it can easily masquerade as a cigar holder or those box-shaped flashlights even. Maybe a small toolbox? At first glance, you wouldn’t really think it’s a wallet as opposed to many of its kind that are a dead giveaway from appearance alone. You really can’t tell unless you push down on the side trigger that pops the cards out smoothly for easy and quick access.

Speaking of cards, Double Oak’s Slim Edition Wallet can hold seven cards neatly stacked flat. When you pushed down the cards back inside its holder, the ejector button automatically goes into lock mode to prevent them from sliding out accidentally. It has a removable RFID-blocking aluminum card holder to secure your data from mining.

Removing the cardholder is also a breeze, just a push from the bottom and a pull from the top is all it needs. The holder stays lightweight and slim and fits inside a variety of leather sleeves available in a variety of colors. The leather ages gracefully over time, making each wallet unique to each user.

Double Oak’s Slim Edition Wallet embodies elegance, versatility, and security. The sleeve alone also offers extra storage for two cards or for bills and has a thumb slot for access. Its lining also comes with RFID protection. This is a meticulously thought of wallet that we reckon would look great used in a suit and tie event.

Images courtesy of Double Oak