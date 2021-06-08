Best 25 Camping Utensils

BEST CAMPING UTENSILS
1
You’ll be wild dining on a nutritional meal with the four-piece Gerber camping eating utensils kit. This pack comes with four different items all prepared for a different job. You get a standard fork and a spook with a knife-like edge to suffice all your mealtime cutlery needs. However, before you get to munching on your campfire food, you will need help to open bottles, cans of food and prepare vegetables. All this is made possible with the fourth addition to the set, the multitool! These camping utensils even come in three color options – and all are priced to save you money.
2
The second camping utensil that you need to know about is a design manufactured by Columbia River Knife and Tool. This isn’t their first foray into adventure gear and isn’t their first appearance on our buyer guides. Even though it is a single item, it still has many features to rival even the biggest of eating utensil kits. It comes equipped with a spork, a bottle and can opener, multiple wrench holes and even a screwdriver. Whether you are eating some stew by the campfire or preparing your mountain bike, you will do better with the CRKT Camping Utensil. It even comes in a choice of five colors and can be bought in a larger size.
Specs
- Pieces One
- Material Steel
3
If a knife and a fork are all you need, check out the UCO Camping Utensils. This two-piece set is made up of a fork and an item which doubles and a knife and a spoon. From starter to dessert, you can eat as you would at home and enjoy easy meal times while in the wilderness. One of the coolest aspects of the UCO Camping Utensils is that they come with a tethered string to keep both the items secured together. This reduces the chances of you misplacing them and also allows you to attach them to the outside of your backpack for added convenience. Available in three colors, which set would you choose?
Specs
- Pieces Two
- Material Reinforced glass nylon
4
An upmarket choice without the upmarket price tag is this spork made by Light my Fire. Sitting around the campfire with this dining weapon will be of huge benefit. The curved design features a spoon at one end while the opposite end boasts a spoon. The fork head has one edge serrated to function as a knife, meaning all three utensils are squeezed into this compact and travel-friendly piece of camping gear. The item is made from 100% titanium making it light and exceptionally durable. It has even been polished so your steak doesn’t start to taste somewhat metallic. Hit the link below to learn more about this must-have camping utensil.
Specs
- Pieces One
- Material Titanium
5
You might have your swiss army knife in your adventuring arsenal, but do you have eating utensils that pack away just like a pocket knife? Probably not – but once you see this model by Hikenture you will want to change that. Available in nine colors, this utensil set includes a fork, spoon, knife and a bottle opener. All of these can be detached from the pocket-knife-style design and used seamlessly like you would at home. The unique design means you can carry four must-have utensils easily without sacrificing space or safety. We would choose the army green color, which one would you pick? See the other color options by clicking the link below.
Specs
- Pieces One
- Material Stainless Steel
6
We told you the above design was unique, but just like New York yellow cabs, you wait a long time for one and then two show up at once. This version of the pocket-knife design is more advanced than the one we just saw with 12 different utensils packed into one tool. From canned food to meals that need garlic to be crushed and orange peels to be zested, this product caters to everyone’s culinary skills. All of the durable utensils are made of stainless steel and encased into an earthy wooden casing. For extensive tools and utensils at an outstanding price, choose the Gentleman’s Hardware Camping Utensils.
Specs
- Pieces One
- Material Wood and stainless steel
7
Next up is Full Windsor camping eating utensil and the winner of our premium award. It may not be packed with as many features as some of the others, but it is made durable titanium and enhanced with anti-corrosive materials which will make it last even longer than normal. You can use it as a spoon, fork, knife, screwdriver and a bottle opener. However, it can also be used to cut cord and to help start fires. It’s certainly packing a bigger punch than it appears at a glance and comes in a stylish carrying case. If you can spend a few more dollars then consider this awesome multifunctional camping tool.
Specs
- Pieces One
- Material Titanium
8
If saving space is not a concern and you want to rustle up some delicious food over the campfire rather than canned food and beans, these camping utensils will be a great choice. It comes with multiple items from a cutting board to a pair of kitchen scissors. It’s a perfect addition to your camping backpack when heading out on wild adventures or fishing trips as a large group. Family campers will especially benefit from this kit. To see more details on this outdoor cooking essential and to browse the four different color options applied to the utensils handles and the accompanying travel case, click the link right below.
Specs
- Pieces Eight
- Material Multiple
9
We show you quite a lot of tactical gear here at Men’s Gear, and that’s because tactical products last a long time and give you great value for money. Ka-Bar makes this tactical knife and spork set in the USA and it is a number-one best seller on some platforms. Both items are made of polymer plastic to ensure exceptional durability and longevity. Easy to clean and a worthy addition to your tactical backpack, this light utensil set is not one to be scoffed at. It can even function as a weapon of self-defense in some instances.
Specs
- Pieces Two
- Material Polymer Plastic
10
If you and four amigos or the wife and kids are heading on a camping trip this weekend, this knife, fork and spoon set will be a worthy addition to your gear. Looking just like a regular cutlery set that you would find in your kitchen at home, these utensils are much different from the ones that came before. There are four of each utensil, all with a stainless-steel head and a decorative handle. Just like most kitchen cutlery, these pieces are super easy to maintain and can even be placed in the dishwasher without worries. Due to this set including 12 pieces, it comes in a convenient carrying case to make transportation efficient and safe.
Specs
- Pieces 12
- Material Stainless Steel
11
The only camping utensil set on our buyer guide made from aircraft aluminum alloy is made by the aptly named Sea to Summit. The design looks relatively straightforward at first, as a spoon, knife and fork all hand from a carabiner that can be attached to your backpack. The hole on the end of each piece of cutlery – the same hole that the carabiner passes through – can be used as a wrench. Cleverly, the holes are all different sizes (3mm, 4mm and 5mm) so you can tighten nuts of the respective sizes. To make the utensils as light as they are strong, the manufacturers cut out stylish holes down the shaft of each item. This is sure-fire one of the most innovative designs of camping utensils sets.
Specs
- Pieces Three
- Material Aircraft aluminum alloy
12
If you came here looking for sporks and wanted them t be as compact as possible, you should probably give that scrolling finger a rest and take a second glance at these awesome camping utensils. In each pack, you will receive four sporks in four different colors. One for all the gang or one for the whole family as you chow down on some camp food around the firepit. However, MSR has made these even more compact, away from their folding shafts. Owners of MSR mugs will be pleased to know that these sporks will fit inside their MSR mugs, saving you even more space in your adventure backpack.
Specs
- Pieces Four
- Material BPA-Free plastic
13
Our award for the best value for money, or the budget option, is this spork made by the folks over at Ninja Prepper. Chop into your dinner under the stars with this cool spork made from lightweight but sturdy titanium. There are some other budget options, but we chose this one because we believe it offers the best value for money due to its materials. However, it’s not just its materials that makes it great, it’s also multifunctional. The spork has a bottle opener on one side and the accompanying carabiner is host to a small ruler and even a small wrench.
Specs
- Pieces One
- Material Titanium
14
Just because you are roughing it a little bit does not mean you should sacrifice quality food. Well, these are the thoughts of the manufacturers of these camping utensils. Bisgear provides happy campers with 14 different utensils that will help you prepare great dishes and eat like a king. From chopping boards and ladles to your usual cutlery, they have provided everything for you in a compact and safe carrying case. This case is available in four cool colors and if you are not happy with your purchase, Bisgear will refund you your money – without questions. If you have more questions simply click our product link below!
Specs
- Pieces 14
- Material Multiple
15
SOTO pocket sport does exactly what it says on the tin. It is both a fork and a spoon that will fit into any hiker or camper’s pocket. It fits into your smaller backpack compartments and your pocket because it folds up. The folding design has even made it lighter too. End of story? No way! This spork is a bit different from some of the other sporks we have featured above. It is much deeper, allowing you to get more of your soup or beans in each mouthful. When camping in the colder months this can be really beneficial to help you eat quickly before your food goes cold.
16
Outdoor Edge is no stranger to remote survival or our buyer guides. Their outdoor products are second to none which they have proved again with these camping utensils. Their set includes two different pieces. One is a fork with multiple wrench holes and even a bottle opener. The other is a spoon with similar features but the addition of a fold-away pocket knife. Both are made from some of the best stainless steel and come in an orange nylon pouch you will not miss in the dark, and the soft pouch will keep the items protected. Learn more by hitting that link just below!
Specs
- Pieces Two
- Material Stainless Steel
17
UCO has thought of something the other manufacturers have not – and also something that many campers fail to remember. You may have grabbed your camping utensils at the last minute, but did you remember anything to eat the food out of. The UCO Eating Camping Utensils provides you not just with an item that triples as a fork, spoon and knife, but their pack also comes with a plate and a bowl. All items are neatly tied together with a tether to keep everything compact when traveling. The plates and bowls even have rubber attached to the bottom to prevent them from slipping while eating. Good work UCO!
Specs
- Pieces One
- Material Reinforced glass nylon
18
A lot of the camping utensils on our buyer guide have centered around the cutlery you use to eat with. However, we thought it best to make sure we included some options for those men in charge of the barbeque and food preparation. If this sounds like you, take a look at MSR’s three-piece set. It includes a strainer which doubles as a cheese grater, a big ladle and spatula. For men who love to cook when adventuring, consider these must-have camping utensils. See how cheap they are too by clicking our handy link.
Specs
- Pieces Three
- Material N/A
19
For men who have larger hands and need a bigger camping utensil for eating, consider Kershaw’s XL model. This item has a fork at one end and a spoon at the other. Yet, the sleek and somewhat curvy design also affords owners a bottle opener at the spoon’s end. On the opposite end, the fork isn’t short of company as it sits next to a carabiner. This lets you attach the camping utensil to your backpack, belt or anything else you prefer. Compactness, multifunctional and transportability are rolled into one awesome product here!
Specs
- Pieces One
- Material Stainless Steel
20
Tell your grandad you don’t need to borrow his plastic spork anymore and choose the Core Element Camping Utensil instead. This item is made from quality titanium and is exceptionally durable, dishwasher safe and doesn’t leave any nasty aftertaste in your mouth. Your catch of the day will really taste as fresh as it should when using this eating utensil. Its multifunctionality is evident and triples as a fork, spoon and knife. The serrated edge of the fork affording the latter. To keep it protected and clean, it is even supplied with a soft fabric pouch.
Specs
- Pieces One
- Material Titanium
21
Another option for the men that don’t want to compromise on quality dining just because they are sleeping in a tent or cabin are these GSI Camping Utensils. This is an 11-piece set that makes up all the necessities for when you want to cook well. It even has some unique additions such as a collapsible whisk and spice, salt and pepper shakers. The fish you and the guys caught will taste so much better with these nice touches. All of the 11 items can be packed into a compartment case ready for you to take them anywhere. Find out the details of these camping utensils by tapping our link and visiting a trusted seller.
22
Alloy is a great material to make camping utensils with because it combines outstanding durability, sleek aesthetics and ultra-lightweight convenience. This particular set is made up of three utensils, namely, a knife fork and spoon. From your soup to your cake, you will have no problems with this set. All three items are pierced with a single hole at the end and woven together with a carabiner clip. This means you can now eat effortlessly in the wild and transport them just as easily on a rucksack.
Specs
- Pieces Three
- Material Alloy
23
Next up are the camping utensils made by Sea to Summit – and not the first model we’ve seen from these guys here. This design is somewhat similar and resembles the model we just saw above. Three individual eating utensils sit on a carabiner ring for added convenience. However, there are some differences between the two. These ones are not made from alloy like the above but instead are manufactured from reinforced nylon, making them dishwasher safe. You also get three color options with this set and they are designed to neatly fit inside the company’s other creation that you may need, their camping bowls.
Specs
- Pieces Three
- Material Reinforced Nylon
24
The penultimate camping utensils we wanted to show you are for the whole family, or for when a large group of your wolfpack heads out on a camping trip. This set comes equipped with an astonishing 21 utensils, including the likes of tongs, spatulas, scissors and even a headlamp for cooking in low-light conditions. All of these awesome items are packed away into a convenient traveling case. This case is water resistant and made to protect all your cooking essentials. When you buy these camping eating utensils, you will also receive a satisfaction guarantee.
Specs
- Pieces 21
- Material Multiple
25
Our last product brings some new items to the campfire table. The GSI set is made up of eight different utensils and items, all of which come in extremely useful when preparing dinner in the forest or by a calm lake. Specifically, the set includes a spatula, big spoon and condiment containers. The more unique inclusions a scrubber and hand towel to keep your cooking pots and pans clean and water pouches to stay hydrated. All of these items can be carried seamlessly in a mesh bag.
Specs
- Pieces Eight
- Material N/A
Happy with What We Served Up?
That wraps up our search for the very best camping eating utensils on the market. You have seen lots of different sets with different numbers of utensils and utensils with vastly different functions. All of which come from the best brands in the outdoor, hiking and camping industries.
Have you salivated all over your laptop dreaming up the campfire BBQ you will be having this weekend? If so, then do not waste any more time and take a further look at your favorite products from our top 25. We have provided you with links to easy ways of purchasing these camping utensils at the best prices. If you have not made your mind up yet, you can also use our links to compare your personal shortlisted products.
Thanks for flying in on another one of our buyer guides for men. Soon we’ll be looking at other awesome products like the best shaving creams and quilted jackets. Join us for these guides and many others in the near future. Until then, enjoy your camping trip – and look out for bears!