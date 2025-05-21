Add a rustic charm to any outdoor setup, be it for glamping or for a curated dinner table with Barebones’ Railroad Lantern. It blends nostalgia and modern innovation, offering both ambient and bright light.

This vintage-inspired torch is an homage to the iconic Union Pacific lanterns of the 1920s. The seeded glass globe and copper accents give it an artistic silhouette, beautiful enough to display in your home when it’s not illuminating dark areas.

Despite its classic design, Barebones’ Railroad Lantern is high-tech, offering wireless and flameless illumination. It runs on a lithium-ion battery (2-18650/ 4400mAh 3.7V 16.28Wh) rechargeable via a USB-A to USB-C cable. The battery offers an impressive 100 hours of illumination on low (35 lumens) and 3.5 hours on high (200 lumens).

Moreover, this lantern features an adjustable 3.2W LED Edison-style bulb that casts a comforting warm glow perfect for every occasion. It’s also usable even without battery as a 12v lighting source for infinite illumination as a classic home decor item.

Barebones’ Railroad Lantern comes in a metal construction and a replaceable seeded glass globe in case you accidentally drop it and the glass breaks. It has a carry handle for portability and you can hang the lantern too for hands-free use. It features a unique copper, matte black, or white zinc finish cage details.

So whether you’re looking to add a vintage touch to your home decor or an alternative campsite light, this classic yet elegant lantern fits the bill. It is both functional and aesthetically visually pleasing, making it a great statement piece no matter the occasion.

Images courtesy of Barebones