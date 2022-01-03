Contents
- The World’s Toughest Ultralight Survival Tent
- HeroBeam LED Lantern V2.0
- TrailKeg Gallon Stainless Steel Growler
- Coleman 5-Gallon Solar Shower
- Destination Kitchen Set 24 By GSI Outdoors
- Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller
- SOG Folding Survival Shovel
- Coleman Portable Deck Chair
- Thermos Stainless King Bottle
- Ultimate Outdoor Multitool-Hatchet Hammer Saw
- Aquabot Bottle For Portable Running Water
- Foldable Stove Toaster For Camping
- WaHe Outdoor Camping Lanyard
- Lavario Portable Clothes Washer
- Camp Chef Roll-Top Sherpa Table
- OXX COFFEEBOXX Coffee Maker
- UCO Titan Stormproof Match Kit
- X-Plore Gear Firestarter 3-in-1 Survival Multifunction Tool
- Stanley Cooking And Brewing Set
- Inflatable Geodesic 3-Person Tent
- Selk'bag Wearable Sleeping Bag
- Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker
- RAVPower Foldable Solar-Powered Charger
- APIE Bluetooth Waterproof speaker
- TRONO Inflatable Lounge Chair
- AnimaMiracle Camping Cookware Set
- Canway Camping Stove
- Survival First Aid Kit For Home/Outdoor Use
- Hydrapak Stow Collapsible Water Bottle
- Vont 4 Pack LED Camping Lantern
- NASHRIO Portable And Foldable Camping Grill
- LE LED Headlamp
- Legit Camping Sleeping Pad And Camping Mat
- Yeacool Camping Axe Multi-Tool Kit Survival Emergency Gear
- MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit
- Disc-O-Bed Large Bunk Bed
- Gerber Impromptu Tactical Pen
- GreenTraveler Multi Compartment Lunch Box/Food Container
- MECO Hand Cranking Solar Powered Rechargeable Flashlight
- 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set
- Camco Standard Portable Travel Toilet
- The Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet
- Tuff Stuff Ranger Overland Rooftop Tent
- EasyPets Portable Dog Bowls
- WaterBrick Water Storage
- Compact Slacker Chair
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
- BioLite PowerLight and SiteLight Bundle
- Outdoor Tech Wireless Boombox & Powerbank
- Coleman 3-Burner Stove
- Outdoor Research Lucent Heated Gloves
- Ivation Portable Battery-Powered Outdoor Shower
- Coin Tissues And Compressed Towels
- Executive Swiss Army Knife
- Osprey Men's Atmos 65 AG Backpacks
- Camp Kitchen Utensil Organizer Travel Set
- Camp Chef Popcorn Popper
- SAMMART Collapsible Tub
- lcfun Waterproof And Windproof Lighter
- OmniCore Designs LoveSeat
- Fairwin Tactical Rigger Belt
- Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock
- 13-In-1 Camping Gear Multitool
- Foxelli Hooded Rain Poncho
- YETI Roadie 20 Cooler
- National Geographic Pro Series Metal Detector
- BioLite Smokeless Outdoor FirePit
- Coghlan's Pop-Up Trash Can
- Coleman Pack-Away Deluxe Portable Kitchen
- WolfWise Portable Camping Pop Up Tent
- Malo'o Fish & Game Rack
- Hiking/Walking/Trekking Poles
- Mountain House Classic Bucket
- TailGater Tire Table Vehicle
- Wearable Multitool
- Optical Pocket Tool
- Mosquito Net Canopy
- Vango Storage Organiser
- Coleman Freestanding Tent Fan
- Collapsible And Foldable Tailgating Table
Camping gear used to mean sitting on scraggly folding chairs or sleeping in shoddy canvas tents. But we’ve come a long way from that. There are entire kitchen sets you can bring outdoors, and the chairs are far, far comfier now.
Whether you’re plotting an outdoor adventure in the French Pyrénées or revving up the RV for your next car-camping getaway in Yosemite, make sure to take note of these cool camping gear we’ve compiled below.
Amatuer campers will tell you that the best camping accessories strike a fine balance between survival and comfort. To hell with that — why not get both? Can’t your camping toys be sturdy, durable, robust, but also give you utmost comfort at the same time? Who said you had to sacrifice one over the other?
Well, you don’t have to. When that long-awaited camping trip finally catches up on you, make sure to peruse the list below. Here you’ll find some of the coolest (and most reliable) camping supply that you should consider before starting your outdoor escapades.
From ultralight tents to portable stoves to insect repellents to special powders that make your bonfires rainbow-colored, we guarantee that even expert campers will find something below they missed.
Without further ado, here are our most favorite camping gadgets for surviving the great outdoors. Don’t go venturing into the vast wilderness without some of these products!
IMPORTANT NOTE: We’re updating this list with must-have camping gear every month, so make sure to check back from time to time — or just add this page to your Bookmarks to make things easier.
The World’s Toughest Ultralight Survival Tent
This no-nonsense, no-hassle ultra-light tent from Don’t Die In The Woods is a cheap but robust all-around solution for outdoor shelter. Don’t mistake the price for a slight on its quality — we’re talking tear-resistant, extra-thick HeatFlex mylar. That’s apparently stronger and more flexible than conventional materials.
This must-have survival gear will come in handy on hikes, camps, or essentially any outdoor adventure. When set up, it can fit two adults. Since it’s ultra light, you can pack it up in no time and be on your merry way. When it’s time to hit the hay again, just run the 20-foot paracord through the tent and tether both ends on two trees.
HeroBeam LED Lantern V2.0
What’s a camping trip without a lantern? That’s like spelunking without a grappling hook or proper rappel gear. Perhaps the most essential survival tool when going outdoors, a light source may even save you from a life or death situation.
HeroBeam’s LED Lantern V2.0 is a cheap and excellent option. You even get a flashlight built right in. The main lantern gets super bright thanks to a trio of the latest tech COB LEDs, providing blinding illumination at 360 degrees. For perspective, that’s enough to light a tent, caravan, boat, and even your entire garage. Rugged and water-resistant, too, by the way.
TrailKeg Gallon Stainless Steel Growler
We know, we know: there’s no situation beer can’t make better. So if you’re planning to go camping and pour out a cold one, why not put it in this savvy growler from TrailKeg?
Make them your personal kegs as you go on your outdoor escapades — no one’s judging. In fact, they might even worship you for it. After an exhausting hike, what’s better than gulping a cold brew?
TrailKeg’s growler features a stainless steel tap, making it easy to pour drinks wherever you are. The built-in dual stage CO2 regulator makes for always refreshing swigs every single time.
Coleman 5-Gallon Solar Shower
If you’ve been out hiking for a couple of days, chances are you’re no better than the smell of a bear populating your trail. No worries. That’s what Coleman’s 5-gallon portable solar shower is for.
This handy bath-in-a-pack tool lets you take multiple showers thanks to its 5-gallon capacity. And you don’t have to shrivel and shuddern in the cold thanks to its solar- energy-aided heating system. Even if you’re not itching for a bath, you can use it for any situation where hot water is required. A true camping gear must-have.
Destination Kitchen Set 24 By GSI Outdoors
Just because you’re going camping doesn’t mean you have to make do with shoddy silverware. GSI Outdoors’ Destination Kitchen Set 24 ensures tiptop lunch and dinners outdoors. You get all the tools necessary for cooking and preparing gourmet meals even in the middle of nowhere.
You get four forks, four spoons, four knives, a collapsible whisk, a pivot spoon and pivot spatula, a utility knife, two condiment containers, and much, much more. They all come in a convenient, easy-to-carry storage with straps for each tool for proper placement. Never tolerate bland and flavorless camp food ever again!
Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller
The Thermacell MR300 is a portable mosquito repellant that has a fuel cartridge and 3 repellent mats. You get 15-feet protection for 12 hours. Completely DEET-Free and no spraying required, too.
Plus, there’s no chemical-to-skin contact, no scent, no stickiness, and no fussing with sprays. Available in a variety of colors, the TMR300 is super easy to handle and features no-hassle operation. And since it’s got no open flame, you never have to worry about potential disasters.
At $20, this stress-free mosquito repellant is one of the most inexpensive camping equipment must-buys. Your health should be your number one priority, and this will help you steer clear of nasty illnesses.
SOG Folding Survival Shovel
When you think camping or hiking, you don’t really go, “I’m going to need a shovel!” But what about a shovel that’s also a wood saw? Now we’re talking.
The SOG Folding Shovel Survival Shovel, at $18, might seem superfluous at first. Trust us, though, after reading its many uses, you’ll want one in your outdoor arsenal. First it’s super tiny, so you can carry it around easily. When unfolded, it gets pretty huge, essentially giving you a military shovel with a wood saw edge. That and a rotating spade shovel blade to use as a pick or hoe.
Made from high-carbon steel construction, this won’t easily break even during the toughest trenching jobs. Buy it if you see yourself needing to cut, dig, or trench while out on the field.
Coleman Portable Deck Chair
While some outdoor hobbyists prefer the visceral wilderness experiences and every roughness that comes with it, sometimes you just want to enjoy the great outdoors. What better way to do than just taking a break and sitting on this super sturdy Portable Deck Chair from Coleman?
This ultimate camping gear must-have even features a side table with an integrated cup table for your drinks. Much on marshmallows as you stare at great panoramic landscapes. Take a much-deserved break from your outdoor adventure in this comfortable chair. When you’re done, just fold the entire thing and use the easy-transport carry handles.
Thermos Stainless King Bottle
Keep beverages hot with Thermos’ Stainless King 40, available in a variety of colorways, including plain stainless steel. Key to this trusty canister is its Thermos vacuum insulation technology, ensuring maximum temperature retention. Pour hot or cold drinks, seal it with the cap, take them to your adventures, and enjoy the same drink later.
The Stainless King 40 keeps beverages hot or cold for 24 hours. With durable stainless steel inside and out, it is always cool to the touch even when storing hot drinks. When storing cold ones, on the other hand, it’s sweat-proof. You can also use the lid as a cup.
Ultimate Outdoor Multitool-Hatchet Hammer Saw
If you mash together a hatchet blade, a hammer head, a nail claw, a six-inch saw blade, and a pry bar, this is what you get. This Survival Axe from Off Grid Tools is one of the most essential camping accessories to get. It’s multi-purpose, handy, and highly versatile. You will get out all sorts of pinch using this feature-packed tool.
Included are hex sockets in various sizes, including 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 10mm, 11mm, 13mm, and 15mm. For good measure, there’s also a glass breaker made from hardened steel and a seat belt cutter. It’s the tool to have for any outdoor adventure.
Aquabot Bottle For Portable Running Water
You never know when you might need a high pressure drinking water bottle. This one from Lunatec is a great choice — perfect for cleaning off, hydrating, and misting cool. Super easy to use, too: just pump it to build pressure, twist the nozzle to pick between mist, shower, steam, or spray, then have a go.
Bring it to any sports event, camping trip, hiking escapade, or even on-the-spot tailgating parties. The Aquabot Sport water bottle also features a variable flow trigger, three attachment points, and pulse and stealth modes. It’s so versatile, it even works upside down.
Foldable Stove Toaster For Camping
No need to bring your toaster to the camping grounds just to enjoy deliciously crispy slices in the morning. Just get this foldable camp stove toaster from ezyoutdoor. Featuring food-grade stainless steel rack holders, this compact camping essential will have you making perfect toasts in no time.
Sick of bread? Bring out some tortillas and even cookies — they’ll heat up just as well. Perfect for breakfast and snacks, and heats up four items at a time so you can enjoy delicious food in a jiffy. Place it directly over a fire, a carbon stove, an electric oven.
WaHe Outdoor Camping Lanyard
Yes, the camping life is all about retreating to bare necessities and experiencing the wilderness with minimal luxuries from modern civilization. But there are just some things you can’t live without. Just like this Outdoor Camping Lanyard from WaHe, which lets you hang all your camping gear in a neat array.
Take out the 71-inch long lanyard rope, tie both ends to trees, and tether the 10 S-shaped hooks included.Hang kettles, mugs, lamps, and even clothing to dry off. Made of high quality aircraft aluminum alloy, this lanyard won’t fray easily. Untie it then store away in its carrying case if you need to get going. It’s a no-hassle, no-frills solution. The camping gods won’t judge you for it, don’t worry.
Lavario Portable Clothes Washer
This patented portable clothes washer is non-electric, so that means you have to do the manual labor yourself. No matter — you’re probably in the woods somewhere, anyway, and just need clean clothes by daylight. No need to waste precious little energy.
Take Lavario to RV trips, long-haul outdoor sojourns, and much more. It’s eco-friendly and only uses a fraction of water and detergent conventional washing machines need. Weighs just 14 pounds and can accommodate up to five gallons of bulk. Also perfect at home, especially when you only have a few items to wash.
Camp Chef Roll-Top Sherpa Table
If you’re RV is stacked to the brim and you’re desperately seeking extra storage, you probably won’t do better than this roll-top Sherpa Table. Remember in the intro when we said there are gadgets that let you bring an entire kitchen to camp? This is one of them.
Enjoy delicious, and stable suppers on its aluminum tabletop, or use it as extra prep space. Below, you’ll find four removable storage bags for utensils and ingredients. One of them even features a waterproof lining, so it’s like having a sink on the go. Transport is a breeze thanks to its side pouch and padded carry handles.
OXX COFFEEBOXX Coffee Maker
Your chances of finding a Starbucks in the middle of nowhere are slim, so why not just take it with you? The COFFEEBOXX (yup, it’s all caps), by Oxx Inc, is a portable coffee maker. Not only that, it’s also tough as hell, able to endure even the most unforgiving of environments.
Bring it to a construction site. At a tailgate. Or in the woods. Just make sure you have an adequate power source. Designed to deliver a hot cup of coffee with each pump. And Oxx isn’t kidding about this being rugged. We’re talking water and dust resistance, stainless steel hardware, and a UV resistant shell. Can your coffee maker withstand 1,500 pounds? Yeah, we didn’t think so.
UCO Titan Stormproof Match Kit
Don’t play with fire, our parents used to say. Just keep it the ready. UCO’s Titan Stormproof Match Kit lends you 12 Titan matches and 3 replaceable strikers bundled in a waterproof attachable canister. Each stick is four inches long, windproof, waterproof, and burn very long. Need something to light your way through a sticky situation? Pop one out. Light it up.
Even better, the matches can burn even in the harshest of conditions. They’ll even relight after being submerged in water. A cool camping gear to keep stashed at all times. Hook the Titan Stormproof Match Kit to your lanyard and never worry about rubbing branches together again.
X-Plore Gear Firestarter 3-in-1 Survival Multifunction Tool
Never fear the dark again with the X-Plore Gear Firestarter 3-in-1 Survival Multifunction Tool, an absolute camping and wilderness must-have you shouldn’t think twice about getting. With it, you can start a fire under any conditions. Raining? Heavy wind? No problem.
Get thousands of sparks and strikes with its large magnesium fire starter rod and double-sided metal scraper. That’s probably enough to cover all your camping adventures for an entire year, if not several more. Best of all, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket and is barely heavier than your good ‘ol lighter. An added 150 db emergency whistle as well as a magnetic compass means it earns a rightful place in your survival stash.
Stanley Cooking And Brewing Set
Just because you’re roughing it out means you should deprive yourself of a good meal. There are plenty of options for having fine lunches and suppers outdoors. Just like this cooking and brewing set from Stanley, which packs multifunctional tools that for brewing, boiling, and cooking.
It’s got a pretty nifty nesting design that saves space when packing. A vented, melt-resistant nylon lid sits atop to keep things warm for as long as possible. It’s a breeze to carry thanks to the collapsible handle. Best part? You can throw it in the dishwasher.
Inflatable Geodesic 3-Person Tent
If you’re the kind of person who’s always a little extra with everything, chances are you want a tent that’s not just a tent. Maybe you want Heimplanet’s geodesic three-person tent called The Cave, which looks so beautiful it would fit more inside the MET than the grueling outdoors.
Covering a ground area of 54 square feet, up two three folks can hit the hay inside, with plenty of space to spare. Setup is no-hassle — just pump and a minute later it’s ready. Despite it’s avant garde looks, this remains a no-frills, no-nonsense camping gear essential.
Selk'bag Wearable Sleeping Bag
Super comfy, mobile, and portable, you can’t go wrong with the original Selk’bag Wearable Sleeping Bag. In a groovy yellow colorway, no less, which kind of makes it look like a less-intimidating hazmat.
Jokes aside, you’re talking zip-off booties for greater flexibility when it comes to footwear. Plus a kangaroo-style pocket so you can keep all your camping gadgets close. The hand-openings are easy to operate, and there are leg vents for ample temperature regulation. Sizing goes up to XL. It’s a bit on the pricey side, let’s be honest. But there’s no price you can put on comfort.
Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker
Loving the great outdoors but missing good ol’ espresso at home? Who says you can’t have both?
The Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker is your guy. This compact coffee maker uses no electricity thanks to its new pumping system outputs 18 bars (261 PSI) of stable pressure during extraction, making for amazing coffee each serving. It’s like bringing an entire espresso machine with you.
The tool works in tandem with virtually all types of ground coffee. Just add boiling water to its tank and pump manually. You’ll have a rejuvenating cup in no time. The cherry on top is the added NS adaptor, which lets you throw in NS CAPSULES* to prepare espresso. Lightweight, easy to use, and extremely convenient.
RAVPower Foldable Solar-Powered Charger
Although we advise you not to bring too many gadgets on a camping trip lest it ruins the outdoorsy vibe, sometimes it can’t be helped. A smartphone, a GoPro, and a couple of power banks are useful, but when their batteries die, they turn into dead weight.
Make sure you’ll never run our power with RAVPower’s Solar Charger. It’s foldable, waterproof, comes with two USB ports, and is compatible with handsets new and old. Lightweight and compact, you can always carry it with you and stores easy. Running out of power in the middle of nowhere is never a good idea, so make sure to lug this along on trips.
APIE Bluetooth Waterproof speaker
Venturing the outdoors is always about adventure, and it might be hard to believe, but a big part of adventure is respite. That means retiring your hiking gear, throwing in the towel, up-topping a cold one, plopping down your Coleman, and turning on the serenades as you stare into the labyrinthine abyss that is mother nature.
Let APIE’s waterproof Bluetooth speaker help you with that. With enhanced bass, pretty powerful drivers, and water resistance, you can enjoy your tunes anywhere. On the beach. At home while in the shower, and beside the pool.
TRONO Inflatable Lounge Chair
We’ve said it before but we’ll say it again: Just because you’re camping doesn’t mean you have to rough everything out. Aim for an authentic experience, sure. But living like cavemen is probably taking it too far.
So set up your tent, light a bonfire, roast some marshmallows, and pull up chair. More specifically, this inflatable chair from TRONO. Featuring back support with zero strain, this comes to the rescue after a really tiring camping day. It doesn’t break easily, too, since it’s made of an ultra-durable parachute material that apparently breathes. Anyone less than 350 lbs may sit — it can take it.
AnimaMiracle Camping Cookware Set
Sleek, durable, multi-purpose, and super functional, the AnimaMiracle cooking set is one of the most essential camping equipment in this list. While most can live on Snickers and Skittles, some like a more refined experience. We’re not exactly gunning for five-star dining outdoors, just something less sloppy than chocolate bars.
If you’re one of those people, this is perfect for you. It’s got 15/15 pieces of high-quality cookware tools and utensils. It’s non-toxic, by the way, and even FDA-approved, so you’re in good hands. The usual suspects are here, like a stove, a pan, a pot, and all sorts of silverware. But there’s also a cleaning loofah so you can keep everything spic and span after every delicious meal.
Canway Camping Stove
Sometimes, all you need is a simple, lightweight, stove you can bring anywhere. Why bring a pot, a pan, and other frivolous kitchenware along when all you’ll be doing is heating up snacks?
If so, forget about the tiny kitchen sets and just get the Canway Camping Stove instead. You’ll love it’s collapsible design, meaning storing it inside your backpack is no hassle. It’s pretty strong, too, thanks to its high-quality stainless steel construction. No need to use fuel, alcohol or anything like that — this thing takes branches, leaves, and wood. An excellent option for those aching for a more authentic camping life.
Survival First Aid Kit For Home/Outdoor Use
Again, one of the best camping gear to have on hand at all time is a first aid kit. You never know when emergencies might occur, so it definitely doesn’t hurt to remain alert for any potential misfortune. Take this Work/Home First Aid Kit from survival on your adventures. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to trek through the Palisades or planning to rough it out on Yellowstone. It’s stacked and pretty well-organized so you don’t have to shuffle around looking for whatever it is you need. You’ll find nearly everything here that’ll save you a trip to the emergency room.
Hydrapak Stow Collapsible Water Bottle
So, yeah, any water bottle you have lying around the house is probably as good as any for your camping needs. But there’s a better option, more specifically, the Hydrapak Stow. If you’re worried about BPA and PVC, and all sorts of other toxic-related paranoia, fear not. This thing is BPA- and PVC-free, so when you gulp, water is the only thing getting in your system.
This variant stores a full liter of liquid and comes with a spill-proof nozzle. At 96 grams, it’s pretty light, the perfect camping gear essential for any hiking or camping escapade you’ve got planned.
Vont 4 Pack LED Camping Lantern
This four-pack LED Camping Lantern from Vont deserves a spot in your ultimate survival kit. Not only that, it’s probably the only light source you’ll ever need in any kind of sojourn into the wilderness.
Providing super bright light thanks to its 30 individual LED bulbs, you get 360-degree of illumination. Perfect for when you’re too tired to strike up a bonfire just to see in the dark better. Lightweight, sturdy, and highly versatile. It’s even got a collapsible design so you can hide the lantern when in idle. Pull it up and it’ll light up instantly, no clicking finicky buttons required.
NASHRIO Portable And Foldable Camping Grill
There are so many factors to think about when it comes to choosing the best camping grill to take with you. But if ease of use, handling, and no-frills carry are your top priorities, the NASHRIO Portable Camping Grill is a perfect choice.
Featuring a collapsible design, this made with campers in mind. But don’t mistake it as being poorly constructed. Actually, it’s made of super durable stainless steel, which makes it easy to clean then store. It has an idiot-proof assembly and provides piping hot dishes that are healthy and filling.
LE LED Headlamp
If you’re on the market for a headlamp, there are plenty of things to keep in mind. Does it feature adjustable straps? Is the light bright enough? Is it too heavy for your head?
Most important factor of all, however, is whether has a decent-sized battery to last long enough if you need it to. This is most crucial of all factors, and if you care about battery as much as we do, go for the LE LED Headlamp.
Not only does it have plenty of juice, you have four lighting modes to choose from, as well. Lightweight, adjustable, and not too heavy, you can’t go wrong with this one. It’s even got a red flashing mode, which could come in handy in times of danger.
Legit Camping Sleeping Pad And Camping Mat
If you’re bringing regular blankets as your main camping gear essential, your doing camping wrong. Blankets are supposed to cover your body, not support it. If you’re fine with feeling the brunt of rocks poking your back, be our guest. But if you yearn for a lot more comfort than that, go for Legit Camping’s Sleeping Pad/Camping Mat.
Sleep soundly and snugly on top of this ultra-comfy mat and say goodbye to back pains during slumber. Sure, it’s not going to be as soft as clouds. But still, you’ll never feel like you’re sleeping on the ground, is what we’re saying.
Yeacool Camping Axe Multi-Tool Kit Survival Emergency Gear
The Yeacool Camping Axe Multi-Tool Kit is yet another survival and emergency kit, one of the many in this list. We’ve included so much options because there are different strokes for different folks. You might find something not here that’s included elsewhere, so it’s best to hedge our bets in this case. After all, we just want to help you find the coolest camping gear that perfectly fits your needs.
If what you’re looking for is a sleek, sturdy, ultra-functional, and highly customizable multi-tool, look no further. Yeacool’s Camping Axe Multi-Tool Kit is a brutalists’ best friend, complete with all the essential tools you need for roughing it out. Use it to chop, cut, split, trim, chip, scale, whatever. Make fire with it. Use it as a compass. Be a master of the outdoors.
MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit
MalloMe’s Camping Cookware Mess Kit is one of the sturdiest and most lightweight camping cooking sets you can buy. Your never-ending lookout for good cooking kits are over, as this thing has all the essentials.
It’s got a frying pan and a saucepan that next into each other for maximum efficiency. You also get a carved bamboo stir spoon, plus a couple of plastic bowls and cups. You’ll find a folding ladle in here, as well as a saucepan cover. When you’re done, just clean everything up, put its in its carrying sack, and easily store it with the rest of your gear.
Disc-O-Bed Large Bunk Bed
Who gets the top bunk? Who gets the bottom? Disc-O-Bed’s Large cot bed will have your little ones fighting to mark their designated place of slumber. Strong, versatile, and multi-functional, it can fit two people, is compatible with a broad range of tents in any scenario, and even comes with two side organizers that you can attach to the sleeping deck for extra storage. Neat. The thing’s pretty robust, too, featuring a rust resistant and powder coated steel construction. It comes with 28-inch wide sleeping deck materials that dry quickly. Just make sure to give them ample ventilation. They’re removable, too, so you can clean them after camp.
Gerber Impromptu Tactical Pen
When you think of camping, you think of danger. And when you think of danger, you think of bears, running out of food, water, losing shelter, or getting lost. You don’t really think about, well — pens. But take it from Gerber: “Danger has a way of presenting itself when you least expect it.”
Which is why you need to consider getting the Impromptu Tactical Pen, which Gerber developed with law enforcement officials. How can a pen save your life? Well, it can’t. It’ll take notes, though — and it’ll do that in whatever condition you might be in since the pen itself can take a beating.
A pen isn’t exactly the kind of survival tool you immediately think of when filling up your camping gear. But it might just be your ticket to safety. You never know.
GreenTraveler Multi Compartment Lunch Box/Food Container
If you want a lightweight, no-hassle, all-around food container set, GreenTraveler’s Multi Compartment Lunch Box is your guy. Seriously — it’s got attached carabiners to make packing food a breeze. There are four isolated compartments that all come with individual air-tight lids. The best part is they stack up neatly into a travel-friendly canister.
No unwanted chemicals will ever enter your system, as the containers are BPA and Phthalates Free. They’re also microwavable, leak-free, and environmentally friendly. Stop lugging single-use water bottles and food containers; just buy this and get it all over with.
MECO Hand Cranking Solar Powered Rechargeable Flashlight
Lots of solar-powered camping gadgets in this list, and for good reason. They’re simple to use and don’t require any form of energy other than what the sun naturally gives every day. So, you might want to consider having Solar MECO’s hand-cranked rechargeable flashlight on hand.
You get an hour of illumination with just 6 minutes of cranking, which is a pretty ridiculous tradeoff. A robust survival essential, the thing is made of durable materials and won’t break easily. It even comes with a carabiner clip for easy attachment. Available in either Army Green or Dim Gray.
2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set
If you’re camping location is somewhere near water, it’s always a good idea to be prepared for potential water-related disasters. Bringing an entire kayak seems like an extremely paranoid approach, but who cares? You can never be too careful.
Intex’s Explorer K2 Kayak is a great option because it’s inflatable and is esigned to fit two people. It’s also got adjustable inflatable seats that come with backrests. Don’t underestimate it just for its construction, by the way — this thing can carry a maximum load of 400 pounds. You also get a removable skeg for optimum directional stability.
Camco Standard Portable Travel Toilet
If you’ve seen Up, you already have an idea of how people do their numbers ones and twos in the great wilderness. Hint: it involves leaves. So, yeah, that’s probably not a fun experience at all.
A man’s bathroom is his castle, they say. While you can’t unlatch your loo from your home and take it to camp, you can, however, get this portable one from Camco. It won’t replace the comfort you’re used to, but it gets the job done. Can handle quite a bulk, too — this baby can take up to 5.3 gallons of, well… you know what.
The Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet
Just like flashlights, a paracord is one of the most essential survival equipment to have on hand. That’s especially true if your excursion involves fishing, hiking, hunting, and downright plain camping.
The Atomic Bear sells this Paracord Bracelet for cheap, and it is honestly a small price to pay for an item that could essentially be your way out of a life and death situation. And if you visit the link below, you’re not only getting the paracord itself, but a few camping accessories as well that we think are just as essential. There’s a firestarter, a loud whistle, and an emergency knife, for good measure.
Tuff Stuff Ranger Overland Rooftop Tent
If you have a compatible car, this one is a no-brainer purchase. Tuff Stuff’s Ranger Overland Rooftop Tent upgrades your car into an entire shelter, complete with an annex room, to boot.
Made with an all aluminum frame, ladder and roof rack mounts, this thing is pretty sturdy. Not only that, it’s a heck of a lot more comfortable than sleeping on thin mats thanks to the included 2.5-inch high-density foam mattress. It’s really like a house in the woods, to be honest. It’s even got 3 screened windows with awnings. Now you can bring your Dutch Colonial in the middle of nowhere.
EasyPets Portable Dog Bowls
Camping is in itself a fun endeavor that involves meticulous preparation, but even more so when you’re bringing pets along. Where will they sleep? How will you tether them to you at all times?
Most important of all, how the heck will they eat? Well, with EasyPets’ “RollaBowl,” of course. This portable roll-up pet bowl is easy to use, clean, and store. It’s non-slip, too, so you can keep messy lunches at bay. There are two bowls in one mat for food and water that can hold up to 1 beaker of dry food. It’s perfect for dogs of all kinds and nearly all sizes. When done, clean it up and store it away in the included waterproof carrying case.
WaterBrick Water Storage
Each WaterBrick water container holds 3.5 gallons of water, is BPA free, and can be stacked on top of other WaterBrick units. You can chuck it inside a refrigerator, or under a bed. For outdoor adventures, it’s a handy camping gear that neatly and safely stores on of the most essential elements of survival you should have on hand at all times.
The containers themselves are super durable since they’re made of industrial food grade materials, with ultraviolet additive, no less, which ups their total lifespan to 15 years. It’s also FDA approved, so you can use it as storage for anything you want to keep dry.
Compact Slacker Chair
If you’re planning to go all Bob Ross in the woods to capture nature’s picturesque landscapes on your canvas, better have a stool ready. If there’s none available, take TravelChair’s Slacker Chair instead, which is pretty much the same thing.
Sure, a stool is sturdier and will help you keep a steadier hand while painting. But it’s not nearly as comfortable as this chair, which supports up to 275 pounds of load. It’s adjustable, lightweight, and features nailhead polyester fabric and ripstop polyester fabric. Truly, it’s on the go seating for any kind of situation, whether it’s painting or just trying your shoes while on unstable terrain.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
This one’s hard to believe, but the LifeStraw personal water filter makes water safe to drink. As in, any kind of water you encounter outdoors. That’s thanks to its microfiltration membrane that removes 99.9% of waterborne bacteria, including E. coli and salmonella.
More impressively, the portable straw also weeds out microplastics present on water, so you don’t injure yourself drinking toxic waste. It also reduces turbidity to just 0.2 microns. If it’s still hard to believe, do know that the straw has passed various laboratory tests, which used standard testing protocols set by the US EPA, NSF, ASTM for water purifiers. This might just be your ticket out of being parched in the wilderness.
BioLite PowerLight and SiteLight Bundle
Once again, louder for the people in the back: lighting is one of the most important aspects you should never skimp on a camping trip. The BioLite PowerLight and SiteLight Bundle is a great option because a) it’s super compact and fits in the palm of your hand, b) comes bundled with a powerbank battery can juice up three smartphones or provide up to 72 hours of illumination.
Once the battery empties out, simply charge it up using a USB cable. You can charge from an outlet or any BioLite charging products. Convenient and savvy.
Outdoor Tech Wireless Boombox & Powerbank
Right, so we’ve included so many options for wireless speakers in this list. If, for some reason, a tiny one just won’t cut it for your poolside party or beach trip, then you might want to up the ante and go for the Outdoor Tech OT4200 Big Turtle Shell.
This should provide a full wireless audio experience, while also withstanding any terrain you put it in. That’s right — this humongous beast is incredibly waterproof and rugged. Suffice it to say it’s the loudest, toughest and best looking Bluetooth speaker on the market. There’s a rechargeable battery onboard, which blasts 16 hours of uninterrupted music on a single charge.
Coleman 3-Burner Stove
If you’re going outdoors with a big group, you’re likely going to need a stove that can accommodate multiple cookware at the same time. Coleman’s 3-burner stove can fit in three 8-inch or two 12-inch pans at once. That means you can make breakfast for the whole soiree in a jiffy. It features three adjustable Even-Temp burners that radiate heat evenly across the stove, too.
So, you always get consistent performance no matter what you’re cooking up for the gang. Fire is precious, so you’ll love that Coleman included adjustable WindBlock panels to shield the stove from strong winds. No-frills to use, too, thanks to Matchless InstaStart ignition, which means the stove starts at just the press of a button.
Outdoor Research Lucent Heated Gloves
Now that you’ve come so far in this list, you might be wondering, “Do I really need all this stuff?”
Well, the answer is no. Like Outdoor Research’s Lucent Heated Gloves, most of these cool camping accessories are just that — accessories. Yet you’ll find most of them to be incredibly useful, some of which so much so that they might even become your personal staples when heading outdoors going forward.
In that regard, the Lucent Heated Gloves aren’t a must-buy. But they’re pretty cool especially if normal gloves don’t provide enough warmth during a cold, cold night. With a 100% nylon shell goat leather palm partnered with 100% polyester insulation, you’ll keep the chill at bay.
Ivation Portable Battery-Powered Outdoor Shower
“Just add water” is a slogan usually reserved for oatmeals, instant coffee, and pancake batter, not portable showers. Yet here we are with Ivation’s battery-powered outdoor shower, which literally requires you to just add water.
This device helps you stay clean, whether you’re hiking or surfing some waves, by pulling water from a bucket or similar receptacles. It provides gentle, steady, and shower-like streams. It’s perfect for everything, including taking a both or watering plants if your sprinkler decides to be uncooperative. Just make sure to charge it using a 5V adapter and nothing else.
Coin Tissues And Compressed Towels
Win Trading Company’s compressed towels are a favorite — they’re a great alternative to bringing entire rolls of papers, and at that size, they will hardly occupy any space in your camping gear kit.
The towels are 100 percent organic, natural, and biodegradable — just add water and they’ll puff up, ready to clean any mess you make. Win Trading Company claims this one’s stronger and more durable than other compressed tissues, but that’s up for you to test. It hasn’t failed us before, and you’ll love it if you hate perfumed tissues too soaked in alcohol.
Executive Swiss Army Knife
Need we say more? Seriously? Do we really need to explain why you need to bring a Swiss Army Knife along wherever you go?
Whether you’re lurking alone in the woods or hitting Patagonia, you’ll want to keep Victorinox’s multi-tool in your person. Bringing this could very well pull you out of a sticky situation, and that’s impressive because it’s barely bigger than your palm. In this tiny package hides 10 separate tools, including scissors, small and large blades, and a handful more others. Each one is all made of durable stainless steel, so the thing’s pretty sturdy. Should it break, it comes with lifetime warranty.
Osprey Men's Atmos 65 AG Backpacks
Lots of backpacks made specifically for camping to choose from, but Osprey Men’s Atmos 65 is a great choice — it’s made of nylon so it’s super strong, has five exterior pockets and three slip pockets for efficient storage, and most notably, an anti-gravity suspension system that not only helps give ample ventilation for your back, also makes sure you’re comfortable while traveling. Don’t worry about keeping it locked as it comes with a Fit-on-the-Fly hipbelt and easily adjustable torso length. Also features a zipped front panel for easy access to outdoor essentials.
Camp Kitchen Utensil Organizer Travel Set
If you want to bring kitchen utensils along your trip, better have them neatly packed in one convenient storage. Which is all to say you should consider getting the Camp Kitchen Utensil Organizer Travel Set, which is a no-frills, lightweight, all-around cookware that’ll serve you well on any occasion. Be it an on-the-spot BBQ or a three-day roughing-it-out escapade in the middle of nowhere, don’t think you can’t have gourmet meals. This one’s got everything you need, and you can slip each one snugly in their carrying case once done, which, by the way, is waterproof.
Camp Chef Popcorn Popper
Popcorn and camping? Name a better combination. If you’re aching for the savory taste of this movie theater staple while lounging in your tent, crave no more: Camp Chef’s Campsite Popcorn Popper is an easy, durable, and straightforward popcorn maker. Simply throw in the popcorn kernels, add a bit of oil, hold it over the fire, and watch the magic happen. In just minutes you’ll have freshly popped popcorn — just make sure not to split your lip trying to push a mouthful of kernels, now.
SAMMART Collapsible Tub
If you don’t have much space for containers, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t bring one. Get a collapsible variant instead, just like this one from SAMMART. It holds up to 2.5 gallons of load and is primarily used as a wash tub. With this, you can keep your utensils and food containers clean and tidy at all times. You can also use it for icing beverages, or as a pail for cleaning up the entire camp when you’re ready to pack everything up. It features a non-slip bottom to keep things steady as you clean. Neat, smart, savvy.
lcfun Waterproof And Windproof Lighter
Don’t let rain or wind stop you from making fire. Icfun’s lighter features a metal-sealed lighter cover and locking clasp, so water and liquids don’t come sauntering inside. It’s also flameless and windproof, which makes it the perfect outdoor lighter, and more especially, a convenient emergency fire starter. Brave the great outdoors with confidence and ease. Plus, it features a rechargeable lithium battery, so no gas or butane required. If you buy one and don’t love it, you can phone up Icfun and they’ll help you find the perfect alternative.
OmniCore Designs LoveSeat
If you can’t spend one moment away from your significant other, bring this along. OmniCore Designs’ LoveSeat — even the words can’t be taken apart, nice — is, well, a love seat for you and your special friend. If sitting side-by-side is awkward, you can angle the chair to face each other a bit, as well. That’s courtesy of its so-called MoonPhase SeatShift, which allows you to customize how you want to plop down. Want to cuddle up in a half-circle? Do that. Just don’t be that couple in a group that annoys everyone.
Fairwin Tactical Rigger Belt
Father’s day is coming up. If your dad is just starting to brave the rugged outdoors, get him Fairwin’s tactical rigger belt. It’s a military quick-release belt that’s great for tactical survival occasions. It features a heavy-duty metal buckle and a V-ring to which various hiking or camping accessories may be attached. A max bearing weight of 1,100 pounds is exceptional for its size, and you’ll be glad to know you’re in safe hands, as this thing’s widely used for military training and outdoor expeditions. Safe, durable, strong, the 1000D nylon won’t fail you. It’s also super breathable and made for daily use.
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock
If sleeping in a tent isn’t really your style of roughing it out, consider Wise Owl Outfitter’s hammock, which is a favorite because it’s super sturdy, ultra comfortable, and comes with tree straps. The 210T parachute nylon material is soft and strong. Setting up is easy, too — no need to tie knots; just arrange the carabiners and straps and hop onboard the relax train. When done, just fold the entire thing down to the size of a grapefruit and tuck it neaty in your gear stash. Should it tear or should you not love it, just tell Wise Owl Outfitters and they’ll help you out.
13-In-1 Camping Gear Multitool
You never know when tragedy will strike. So it’s best to be prepared with all the tools that’ll help your survive the great wilderness. Lucky for you, RoverTac’s 13-In-1 Camping Gear Multitool contains all the critical essentials, like a knife blade, a saw, needle nose pliers, bottle opener, and much, much more. The thing is made of legit stainless steel with durable black oxidation on the main shaft. It’s very compact and super durable, as well. And it comes in a solid nylon pouch that keeps the item safe and snug.
Foxelli Hooded Rain Poncho
This reusable raincoat/poncho from Foxelli is one of the coolest camping accessories you can bring along. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Yellowstone or Coachella. Bring this along so you don’t get soaked when the sky pours. The thing is made of 210T high density PU3000MM coated polyester. In English, that means you will absolutely remain dry no matter how heavy it rains. The hood also has a built-in cord adjuster to protect your face, and fasteners on the side to ensure a perfect fit. It’s a low-cost, no-frills solution, and it barely takes up space in your bag.
YETI Roadie 20 Cooler
You don’t want to be that guy in your group who forgets to bring the cooler. Have this YETI Roadie 20 Cooler at the ready, then. It’s compact but not small enough to be overlooked. And you can store up to 14 cans in a 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio. Plus, the ice doesn’t melt fast — thanks to up to two inches of PermaFrost Insulation and a FatWall design (bear-resistant, if you must know), you always get fresh cold ones each time you open it up. YETI claims it’s virtually indestructible, too. And it’s got T-Rex Lid Latches made of heavy-duty rubber. So, say no more to busted latches once and for all.
National Geographic Pro Series Metal Detector
Your parents said no to your request for a spelunking adventure, so here’s the next best thing — a metal detector from National Geographic. Become the ultimate treasure hunter with this bad boy — it’s easy to use so kids can pick it up and instantly love it, and it’s compact, waterproof, and lightweight, so it’s no nuisance to lug along with you in your expeditions. You get three detection modes, four sensitivity levels, plus a pinpoint location feature that’ll distinguish trash from treasure as deep as 12 inches. Should it break, National Geographic’s two-year warrant has you covered.
BioLite Smokeless Outdoor FirePit
For a fancier option, get the BioLite FirePit, which is a smokeless wood-burning pit that lets you start fires in just 30 seconds. Cook your meals, huddle around the fire and sing songs, or just marvel at the menacing allure of the cackling flames — hey, we’re not judging here.
If you are cooking, though, this is great because you can see everything. It’s also got an AirFlow system that features four fan speeds to let you set how intense you like the fire. You can even control fan intensity via an app on iOS or Android. Pretty neat.
Coghlan's Pop-Up Trash Can
The golden rule of traveling, no matter where you go, is to leave the place exactly the way it was when you arrived. Littering, vandalizing, and other forms of violating the environment are absolutely out of the question. Coghlan’s Pop-Up Trash Can is great because it collects your trash in one place. And it’s compact, collapsible, expanding quickly and easily when needed.
There are grommets on the lower edge to make the whole bag a bit sturdier so it doesn’t flying off during strong winds. Clips on the top edges inside allow you to keep the garbage bag in place. On the top and sides, you’ll find clear pockets for labelling content in case you want to use the bag for storage and not garbage.
Coleman Pack-Away Deluxe Portable Kitchen
If your RV doesn’t have a designated kitchen, bring this along. It’s Coleman’s Pack-Away Deluxe Portable Kitchen, which offers ample cooking space and a removable sink, to boot. You get a 39.4 x 19.7-inch food prep area for chopping up ingredients, plus an additional 26.4 x 15-inch side table to put Coleman stoves and coolers on top of. There are utensil hooks up top for easy access to your cooking tools, a paper towel holder, and mesh shelves that provide additional storage space. When you’re done, fold it then stow it away inside its compact case — easy-peasy.
WolfWise Portable Camping Pop Up Tent
WolfWise’s collapsible lightweight tent/cabana shelter is great for changing clothes or doing number ones with a bit of privacy. You can also take a shower inside if you want — it’s made of waterproof taffeta 191-D nylon polyester, with flexible steel support for utmost flexibility, to boot.
The coated fabric blocks harmful UV rays, which makes this a great shield against the sun, too. Up top are mesh room vents that ensure ample air circulation inside. You can hang clothes or towels on the integrated clothesline, or store small objects inside the pouch.
Malo'o Fish & Game Rack
Malo’o’s Fish & Game Rack offers you a sturdy and convenient place to store your rods and guns in — perfect for hunting or fishing trips. They hold up your gear vertically so they don’t come falling off easily. You can put lures, weights, hooks, and shells for easy access. You can leave your tools on the tool to dry. Each rack includes four clips — two small ones for poles, and two large ones for rifles. It’s hassle-free, highly robust, and decently priced. You never have to leave your rifles just hanging around — and you really shouldn’t.
Hiking/Walking/Trekking Poles
Even if you’re not going to hike specifically, the BAFX Products trekking poles are a great companion to unstable terrain you’ll most definitely be walking along, even if you’re just camping.
Adjustable for people up to 6’4’’ tall, these poles are great for anyone who might need a bit of handle so you don’t lose grip willy-nilly, and they feature an anti-shock spring to reduce joint pain with each pole placement. And it’s truly made for any type of terrain, as each walking pole comes with an optional mud basket so the pole doesn’t sink in sand, mud, or snow.
Mountain House Classic Bucket
If you’re short on traditionally prepared food, take these instant packs one with you. Perfect for emergencies or situations where food sources are scarce, the Mountain House Classic Bucket is a quick and easy way to stay nourished. The package contains 12 pouches of different flavors, including Beef Stroganoff, Chicken Teriyaki, Granola with Milk and Blueberries, and more. Just add water and eat in less than 10 minutes. It’s also a good idea to store a couple buckets of this survival staple in your pantry. Best be prepared in case a Bird Box situation happens.
TailGater Tire Table Vehicle
This collapsible, compact, easy-to-set-up tire beside table is a great choice if you’re tailgating or camping near your car. No need to set up a standalone table — just bring this one, tether it to your tire, and chill.
Perfect anywhere from roadside picnics to just plain chilling with a cold beer in hand, the table can be used on all four tires of your car. You can even attach it to your exposed spare tire if you want. And since it uses that as its main support, it’s super stable and sturdy. There’s a retractable leg at the center for extra support should you need it.
Wearable Multitool
Elsewhere in this list is a multitool in the form of a stainless steel keychain, shaped like a snowflake. That’s a pretty convenient tool, but if it’s simply not manly enough for you, this LEATHERMAN tread bracelet might be the alternative you’re looking for.
Its modular design means you can swap out some tools for others, and there are great options here, including a variety of wrenches, hex drives, flat and Phillips screwdrivers, and more. There’s even a carbide glass breaker and a sim card pick. Why you’d use either in the backcountry is beyond us, but it doesn’t hurt to be too careful, right?
Optical Pocket Tool
If kids are going with you, Carson’s multi-purpose optical tool is a great way to keep them preoccupied and, more importantly, increasingly curious and fascinated about the things around them. It comes with a 30x microscope, an 8x telescope, a 9x fold-out magnifier, a directional compass, a flashlight, a digital clock, and a signal whistle.
Nieces and nephews alike will love this as a gift, too — it’ll help trigger within a sense of wonderment and surprise. This summer, give them the gift of exploration and help them sharpen their curiosity.
Mosquito Net Canopy
If you feel like DEET spray and Off lotion aren’t enough to keep Dengue and Malaria fever at bay, go the extra mile and set up Brave669’s Outdoor Lightweight Tent Insect Mosquito Net. This canopy-style cover straps to a single bed and is made of polyester, perfect for blocking off those pesky mosquitoes. It’s straightforward and easy to install, with four peg nets for a no-frills set-up. It’s portable, durable, and folds neatly after use. Get a couple of these if you’re going with friends, although if you scooch down enough both you and your SO might fit inside.
Vango Storage Organiser
Camping is all about bringing just the bare necessities on your expedition — the true meaning of “roughing it out.” But sometimes the hoarder in you just can’t let go of certain stuff. If it really can’t be helped, at least bring along Vango’s Storage Organiser, which will help you clean up bulk and neatly sort all your accouterments into their proper places.
If not clothes or shoes, use it for storing, say, additional kitchen gear when you’re out having a BBQ at the campsite. It’s compact and easy to open, which means you can carry it with no hassle and setup is done in mere seconds.
Coleman Freestanding Tent Fan
If it’s feeling a little hot and musty inside your tent, bring Coleman’s Freestanding Tent Fan inside for some much-needed comfort. Don’t worry about it having no cover — the blades are made of soft foam so it’s safe around children. It runs up to 21 hours for all-night or all-day relief, and you can fold it for easy storage when not in use. This thing runs in four D batteries, and that’s sold separately so make sure to have some on hand if you’re thinking of buying this fan, plus some spare if you’re on a long-haul trip. Regardless, it’s a cheap, no-frills solution to keeping your tent cool.
Collapsible And Foldable Tailgating Table
Whether your camping or tailgating, this one will surely become your favorite because it’s so robust and multi-functional. Lightweight and foldable, this helps you set up some chips and cold beers for everyone with its built-in holster marked on every corner. A food basket in the center works great as a miniature picnic table, to boot.
When you’re done, just clean everything up, fold it, and chuck it in its included carrying case for easy portability and storage. This also comes with tension straps for optimum stability so your chips don’t go wobbling around.