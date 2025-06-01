Xedge’s VexTi12 is for the handyman, the outdoor enthusiast, or the DIYer who is always ready to tackle various tasks. This multi-tool has 12 tools in a lightweight yet tough titanium shell that’s about the size of a standard key.

This is a compact yet powerful tool ready to take on any action. At its heart is a wrench forged from aerospace-grade GR5 titanium for great corrosion-resistance and durability. It’s pocket and pendant friendly, at just 3.21″ long and weighing a mere 33g. Yet, its compact frame houses the right tools for every situation.

The VexTi12 packs an adjustable wrench, precision-engineered to securely fit various sized bolts and nuts (M4–M12). A thumb dial allows for one-handed and effortless jaw adjustment. So whether tightening loose nuts or adjusting tension on guitar strings, the wrench has them covered. A two-inch ruler scale engraved on the side transforms the wrench into a mini vernier caliper for measuring small objects.

This handy tool even has a magnetic bit holder for a 4mm screwdriver bit or for a standard 1/6″ bit and a magnetic eternal pen with replaceable tip. As with any other multi-tool, there’s also a replaceable #11 surgical blade that’s sharp enough to cut through rope, leather, paracord, cardboard, and more.

Moreover, the angled design of the VexT112 offers a secure grip and control for precision work like trimming and slicing. Then there’s a nail file for smoothening rough surfaces, a nail puller, a bottle opener, and a window breaker for use in emergencies. Tritium slots make this tool easily visible in low light conditions while the replaceable blade makes it TSA-friendly.

