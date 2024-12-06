Ski resorts are now reporting a surge in visitors. These people are there to enjoy the slopes as they participate in various types of sports and recreation. If you didn’t bring any gear, the establishment usually offers rentals. However, most prefer to use their own. The timing couldn’t get any better as an innovative pair of skis called ShredShox will be on demo this weekend.

Skiing professionals and budding enthusiasts alike will be tuning in this weekend for the Stifel Birds of Prey Audi Men’s FIS World Cup. Unfortunately, it means those who want to try the cutting-edge skis on need to be at the Beaver Creek Resort in Avon, Colorado.

As the ShredShox website puts it, the team is “integrating advanced shock absorbers and a suspended carbon platform.” We all know the benefits of these components on vehicles, motorcycles, and even bicycles. Therefore, it is just a matter of adapting the suspension framework with a heel and toe binding mechanism and the ski.

Experience skiers rely on their senses to control their descent accordingly. Depending on the conditions, terrain, and angle of the slope, they can orient themselves properly by feel. With the stabilizing and dampening effects of the ShredShox,

it will require some practice before they get the hang of things. The demonstration should be interesting. There are no compromises to quality here as the construction features premium materials such as carbon fiber, aluminum, and titanium.

Equally notable are the adjustable pneumatic shocks. Users can tune their ShredShox based on comfort and performance. As the manufacturer points out, the system “offers stability, durability, and responsiveness, allowing skiers to push boundaries with confidence.”

Images courtesy of ShredShox