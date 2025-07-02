The KeySmart SmartLock Tracking Device gives you peace of mind while traveling. It has a built-in tracker to ensure you never lose your luggage and a dual-locking mechanism for enhanced security.

This smart lock works with Apple’s Find My app for easy location tagging of your luggage or other valuables. You can mark your item as lost and ask for assistance from the billions of users on the Find My Network and show your contact information to anyone who finds it.

Conveniently, the KeySmart SmartLock plays a loud sound to notify you of its location when lining up to get your luggage at the airport. It is TSA-approved, Bluetooth enabled, and best of all, offers two locking methods for enhanced security.

It has the usual combination lock and a biometric lock. The latter provides quick access to the contents of your luggage when you’re in a rush, especially when at the airport. It saves you from embarrassment when you forget the combination and there’s a long queue of impatient travelers behind you.

The KeySmart SmartLock can store multiple fingerprint profiles so you can share access with loved ones or family members. It has a fingerprint sensor tucked into the lock’s discreet matte black silhouette that recognizes a thumbprint in under half a second.

Moreover, this device offers uninterrupted functionality, unlike others that end up on landfills after the batteries are depleted. It runs on a replaceable CR1632 coin cell battery with a capacity of 140mAh, which offers approximately four months of use. If the battery is out, you can still use the combination lock. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work with Android tracking apps.

Images courtesy of KeySmart