You can tell a lot of thought went into crafting Vosteed’s Thunderbird pocket knife. It looks aesthetically pleasing with its sleek curves and elegant silhouette. It also boasts an ergonomic handle and a high-end blade giving you both comfort and quality in one compact design.

This folder features a 3.25-inch-long blade crafted from Elmax steel, which is easier to sharpen when it becomes dull compared to M390 steel, although both share the same 62 HRC hardness rating. It is tough, resistant to wear and corrosion, has high compressive strength, and retains its size and form over time.

It features a shallow compound hollow grind for edge stability and slicing performance. Likewise, the blade on Vosteed’s Thunderbird comes in a Tanto style reinforced by a harpoon structure to enhance its piercing performance. It’s just the right size for indoor or outdoor tasks at 1.10″ wide and 0.12″ thick.

Meanwhile, the 4.48-inch-long handle is modern in its elegance and comes in either gray titanium or black titanium. The blade on the gray version features a two-tone finish, bead blasted and brushed. Then the black version features a striking black titanium finish with a distinctive frag pattern. The handle is 1.17″ wide and 0.48″ thick, for an overall knife length of 7.73″.

The standout feature of Vosteed’s Thunderbird is the innovative Trek Lock that offers various methods of blade deployment for ambidextrous use — thumb hole, thumb stud, front flipper, or normal flipper. It boasts a reliable, intuitive, and safe locking mechanism that keeps the thumb away from the closing path. This mechanism allows the use of both front and rear flipper tabs which are unobtrusive and very effective and minimize blade-unlocking accidents.

Images courtesy of Vosteed