Canadian footwear brand Baffin DETOUR (MET) releases unisex safety boots specifically designed to offer maximum protection in high-risk industries like mining, construction, and more. As such, it boasts optimum durability and strength to endure the most demanding terrains and job sites.

CSA/ASTM approved and ESR/EH rated, these boots ensure superior defense against chemicals and the elements. It also has a metatarsal guard and steel toe and plate base for maximum impact protection and a natural rubber upper that extends high up to the leg for increased defense against environmental hazards.

Moreover, Baffin’s DETOUR (MET) features a slip-resistant and oil and acid-resistant rubber cleated outsole for superior grip and traction on uneven surfaces. It keeps you on your feet even on slippery, wet, or tricky grounds. Meanwhile, a cotton lining and cushioned insole ensures comfort during longer shifts and extended wear.

These safety boots likewise have high-visibility color blocking for workplace safety. It boasts a loud silhouette with its bright orange colorway paired with muted black and green for a striking combination. These shoes feature rugged aesthetics that offer both protection and style.

Best of all, Baffin’s DETOUR (MET) is Real-World Tested (RWT) Elemental Rated and B-Tek Dry Waterproof. This means if offers excellent functional performance, be it in the field, in the cold, or in wet conditions. It is impervious to water and engineered for durability and toughness.

Rain, mulch, and chemical spills don’t stand a chance. While it’s designed with the mining industry in mind, these boots are also applicable in other fields. These include agriculture, chemical plants, construction, manufacturing, food processing, and more.

