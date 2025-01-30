Acebeam’s Terminator M1 is a dual-head flashlight that combines Light-Emitting Diode and Laser Excited Phosphor technologies. It’s the world’s first LED/LEP light featuring a shortcut key for switching to a zoomable spotlight or floodlight.

This portable torch offers high-output cool white or high-CRI neutral white floodlight and runs on a high-capacity rechargeable USB-C 21700 Li-ion battery. Its LEP module cranks out 700 lumens max at 1,600 meters (640,000cd) max beam distance under minimum focus.

Meanwhile, it covers a broader range at 400 lumens max and 177-meter throw under max focus. Under both settings, it can go for as long as 5.5 hours of runtime under 50 lumens. The LED module on Acebeam’s Terminator M1 boasts a max output of 3,500 lumens at a 231-meter beam distance at a peak beam density of 13340.25cd.

As with other flashlights from Acebeam, this one is ready to handle the rigors of outdoor excursions. It’s built tough boasting a robust all-metal shell made from high-strength AL6061-T6 high-quality aluminum alloy for impact resistance. It can withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters.

Acebeam’s Terminator M1 is also abrasion and corrosion-resistant and IP68-rated waterproof and dustproof. Moreover, it is fully submersible up to 6.5 feet for 30 minutes. This flashlight offers the flexibility to switch between light sources swiftly from a high-powered spotlight or floodlight.

Best of all, it is compact at just 4.09″ long and 1.39″ wide and lightweight at 304.6g (with battery) or 232.2g (without battery). Acebeam’s Terminator M1 is a multi-use product that can easily replace any light source. It is available in Green, White with micro-arc oxidation (MAO) marbling, and Gray colors.

