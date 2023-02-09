The BLUETTI Valentine’s Day Sale takes the guesswork out of finding a practical and useful gift to give to loved ones. In these modern times, we often turn to the latest tech invention as a present. But BLUETTI wants to make sure that you keep the romantic mood going during a dinner date at home with amazing deals on its power generators.

This February, BLUETTI is giving huge discounts on its solar panels, the famous AC500 and AC300 solar generators, the AC200MAX, the compact EB series, the EP500 series, and the B300 battery modules.

Aside from great discounts, the BLUETTI Valentine’s Day Sale will also launch a BLUETTILOVE campaign. Participants can either upload photos and share the sweetest memory/ love story with their lovers or post anonymous SMS to express their affection. Lucky winners get free EB3A, PV68, and $20 coupons. Participants can head to https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/valentines-day-sale to learn more.

BLUETTI AC500+B300S/ AC300+B300 Combo: Expandable Power Center

The BLUETTI Valentine’s Day Sale saves you $699 on the AC300+B300 bundle. Get it for $3199 instead of its original price of $3898. This modular power station can easily become your home’s main power source with its expandable power supply. It can go as high as 12,288Wh capacity and even has a 3,000W PSW inverter to securely run high-load devices. Read our review on the AC300+B300 HERE

Meanwhile, the AC500+B300s can go from 3,072Wh to 18,432W using the B300 battery packs. It has a max 8,000 input rate (PV+AC) and recharges at lightning speed. It can go from 0 to 80% power in just an hour. Get it for $4,799.00 instead of $5,099.

BLUETTI AC200MAX: Versatile Power Monster

BLUETTI also puts the AC200 Max at $1599 instead of $1999 for a total savings of $400. This portable power generator can make off-grid living comfortable with its selection of charging ports and its 2,200W PSW inverter and its 2,048Wh capacity. Unlike the AC500 and AC300, this is not a modular generator. But you can make the most of its potential by connecting it to a B230 or B300 battery. Read our review of the AC200MAX HERE

BLUETTI EP500/ EP500Pro: Unrivaled Home Backup Power

The BLUETTI Valentine’s Day Sale brings the EP500Pro at $4899, instead of $5799 (Save $900). This here may not be compact compared to the abovementioned power generators. But it comes with wheels for transport and its immense power capacity makes up for its size.

This generator comes with a 5,100Wh capacity and a 2,000W/3,000W PSW inverter. BLUETTI describes the EP500/ EP500Pro “as blockbusters that are sure to surprise your lover at first glance.” Both are all-in-one power stations designed for home use. It comes with a Smart Home Panel so you can easily integrate it into your home’s grid. Plus, its built-in seamless 24/7 UPS function keeps your appliances running and you living comfortably even during a power outage. Check our review of the EP500Pro HERE.

BLUETTI EB3A/ EB55/ EB70S: Portable Solar Generator Lineup

Lastly, The BLUETTI Valentine’s Day Sale gives you great discounts on the EB3A, EB55, and EB70S. Save $80 on the EB3A with a price of $219 instead of $299. These are highly reliable, durable, and portable power stations that you can take on your outdoor adventures.

Fancy a dinner date under the stars, by the beach, or even just out back in the garden? Then these handy generators ensure you still stay connected and have power with their ability to charge small appliances including a mini fridge, a camera, a coffee maker, portable lights, and even smartphones. They even have Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity so you can check on the status of your power station via your phone. Read our review on the EB3A HERE.

BLUETTI PV68/ PV120/ PV200/ PV350/ PV420: Easy Access to Solar Energy

Of course, if you want off-grid living support, then the BLUETTI Valentine’s Day Sale also has deals on its selection of solar panels. The PV420 saves you $200 with a price of $899 instead of $1099. The PV68, PV120, PV200, PV350, and PV420 solar panels use monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, higher efficiency, and longer lifespan.

They are also easy to work with. Simply set up the solar panel and adjust the tilt based on the sunlight intensity or angle to get optimal solar intake. The 23.4% high conversion rate guarantees high-speed solar power intake so you can run your electronics for hours on end. Read our review on the PV68 and PV420 solar panels HERE.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/.