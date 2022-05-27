BLUETTI is back with another fantastic product that’s surely going to be your next outdoor buddy. When it comes to adventures in the sun, beach, or communes with nature, it’s imperative that you also have a trusted power source with you. No, we’re not talking about the gas-fueled generators or those that emit deafening sounds. We’re talking about the BLUETTI EB3A Power Station.

Introduced at the CES 2022, this here is super lightweight it’s only 4.54 kgs. Talk about extreme portability. It’s even compact that you can basically just hand carry it if you want or put it in a backpack to lounge around. You certainly wouldn’t need a trolley.

Aside from its travel-friendly size, it’s also got loads of great and advanced features to keep you connected and your electronic devices up and running even in the great outdoors. This includes solar charging so you can live in comfort even when off-grid. Now let’s get down to what makes the BLUETTI EB3A a great power station you’d want to consider buying.

Multiple Charging/Recharging Options

The BLUETTI EB3A power station solves the hassle of having to bring a power brick that can only add to its weight. Instead, when recharging via AC, it only needs a single industry-standard AC cable. Then there’s the convenience of harnessing the sun’s power, through a DC car charger, or another generator (using AC and DC sources simultaneously). All these options make this power station handy when you’re living in an RV or trailer van or where there is limited access to recharge via a direct electrical source.

Conveniently, this new product even comes with three AC charging modes. When you want to sleep through the charging process then you certainly want the fan off. This calls for the Silent mode that has a charge rate of 100W. But if you don’t mind a slight noise and want fast charging, then you can opt for the Turbo, which gets you from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes and with a charge rate of up to 430W. Then there’s also the Standard mode at 268W.

For the charging time reference, you can check the guide below:

200W MPPT solar charge: ≈2.5 hours

AC Charging: ≈1.3 hours (In Turbo Mode)/ ≈1.5 hours (In Standard Mode)

12V/24V Car charge (100W): ≈3.2 hours

AC charging cable and Solar (430W total): ≈1.1 hours

AC charging cable and T200 adapter (430W total): ≈1.1 hours

Compact Yet Versatile

Speaking of the AC, the BLUETTI EB3A has two AC outlets with an output of 600W of pure sine wave inverter power. It also has two regular USB-A ports and one 100W USB-C port for fast charging. It can juice up just about any electronics from smartphones, laptops, cameras, and even heavy-duty devices.

We’re talking about those home and kitchen appliances or other necessities that make a comfortable living experience. These include vacuum cleaners, heaters, kettles, and more. This is possible through the innovative powerlifting mode, which can power up to 1200W resistive devices.

This new offering from BLUETTI also features a UPS bypass mode, which allows the AC power to directly support the loads on AC output ports and charge the EB3A. This way you get what the company calls an “extra offering” of UPS-type power pass-through and continuous-power features.

Great Battery Management System

The BLUETTI EB3A, like other power stations from BLUETTI including the AC300, uses the efficient and reliable Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery cell. This means you’re guaranteed up to 2,500+ charging cycles for as long as ten years. Check our review on the BLUETTI AC300 HERE.

Moreover, this generator comes equipped with a great Battery Management System (BMS) to improve battery life. It protects from overheating, short circuits, overcurrent, overload, over-voltage, and more.

Modern Informative Features

As with other recent releases from BLUETTI like the AC200 MAX, the EB3A also comes with modern upgrades including Bluetooth connectivity. It connects to the BLUETTI APP where you can control and monitor the machine. It even has Wi-Fi so you can update your machine to the latest firmware directly via OTA (Over The Air).

The BLUETTI EB3A also has an upgraded LCD screen display where you can clearly and intuitively check the status of your machine. These include remaining capacity percentage, recharge time, and input/output power.

Availability and Date

The BLUETTI EB3A will launch on BLUETTI’s official website on June 14 at 10:00 PM EDT. If you want to get your hands on this portable power station before it sells out, then you can head on over and join the BLUETTI Official Facebook Group for a chance to get an early bird discount of 23% OFF. Don’t worry, shipments will be as quick as one week after purchase.