MAAK Outdoor’s Scout Battery pack is not your ordinary power bank. Designed for extreme adventures and tactical use, it boasts a rugged construction that can weather the unpredictable demands of the wild. It’s the perfect sidekick for digital nomads, tech geeks, thrill seekers, and reliable during military or search and rescue missions.

This is “the world’s first and only portable power bank truly made for all of your adventures.” Its IP67 rating ensures protection from torrential downpours, accidental drops, bumps, scratches, and the dirt and grime that come with the adventure. It is submersible in water up to three feet for 30 minutes.

MAAK Outdoor touts the Scout Battery as “the most rugged power bank on the market. Designed to exceed industry standards for durability and reliability.” It boasts a 2x thicker dual-layer enclosure for a rugged construction made with safety-centric features. This includes top-of-the-line components including flame-retardant plastic and software.

Despite its portable size, it performs like larger packs with a 45W PD USB-C port capable of fast charging everything from laptops, smartphones, cameras, or smartwatches. This way, you can focus on the adventure and never miss out on capturing those memorable moments.

Moreover, the Scout Battery is plug-and-play thanks to its intelligent power management system that ensures seamless compatibility across all your tech gear. It even offers effortless real-time battery monitoring via Bluetooth notifications sent to your phone or through its on-device display. This way, you’ll know when it’s time to recharge the device or when it’s done charging and more. The smartphone app also allows for remote functionality to turn the ports on and off.

