Skipping breakfast is not advisable unless you’re following a strict diet plan by limiting your daily calorie intake. Those following intermittent fasting are likely doing so for quick weight loss. For the rest of us who don’t how about a serving of waffles, fruits, and maple syrup? For novices, let Breville help with its Smart Waffle Pro 4 Slice.

Most waffle irons at home can quickly cook and serve in batches of two. This is probably the standard, but an upgrade would streamline your meal preparation process if the folks at home have voracious appetites. These types of quick breads are not only for early in the morning but whenever you feel like it.

Breville is not advertising full automation here but rather takes the guesswork out of the equation. You’ll still need to measure and mix the ingredients for the batter, so just follow the recipe. Like it says, the Smart Waffle Pro 4 Slice will make four servings of fluffy and crispy treats.

To match the rest of the Australian manufacturer’s kitchen appliance catalog, it sports a sleek satin finish on its metal housing. Its almost tonal aesthetic gets contrast from the black base and cooking surfaces. The front features two dial knobs, two buttons, and a backlit LCD.

“Intelligent automation dials in your cooking time to perfectly suit the waffle style including Belgian, Classic, Chocolate, Buttermilk and the option to customize, reads the Waffle IQ description. Say goodbye to messy battery overflows courtesy of a moat that surrounds the perimeter.

Even heat distribution ensures your waffles are fully cooked to perfection. The Smart Waffle Pro 4 Slice measures 4.9″ x 12.3″ x 5.1” and is crafted out of stainless steel and cast aluminum with a “premium PFOA-free non-stick coating.”

Images courtesy of Breville