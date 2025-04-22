For a time, music playback formats and platforms were all about portability. In the years leading up to the present, the industry gradually shifted from analog to digital and eventually streaming. However, vinyl records are surprisingly trending all over again, which is why products like the AX-RP10(W) are hitting the market overseas.

Given the medium is available in sizes anywhere between 7-12 inches, a standard turntable is not exactly convenient for travel. There are exceptions if you know what and where to shop, but these are still massive in contrast to a setup that uses smartphones and Bluetooth speakers.

Hence, Toshiba’s subsidiary is taking a page out of Audio Technica’s Sound Burger. Sources tell us the AX-RP10(W) is currently available in Japan only, with no word of an international release. Nevertheless, there’s always the option to import this bad boy, albeit without after-sales support should there be any issues.

Starting with the build quality, the construction seems to be mostly plastic, save for the metal tonearm and platter. It’s cool of the manufacturer to include a simple jacket holder slot just above the hinge. At least listeners can display the album cover in a decorative style during listening sessions.

Speaking of which, Audio output is limited to wired headphones/speakers or the wireless route via Bluetooth connectivity. Aurex is using an Audio Technica ATN3600LC cartridge stylus. A script that reads “Sound Witch Walky,” alongside the branding, is printed in white on the smoky gray transparent dust cover.

The AX-RP10(W) uses a belt-drive system and supports 33 1/3 rpm and 45 rpm rotational speeds. It measures 160 mm x 74 mm x 300 mm and comes with a storage bag. A full charge of the 2,000 mAh lithium-ion battery lasts up to 10 hours on Bluetooth.

Images courtesy of Aurex