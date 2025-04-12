For many, streaming seems like a pretty straightforward profession. Most believe all you need is a high-quality camera, a stable internet connection, an appealing personality, and fascinating content to engage viewers. However, those who are just starting out might want to invest in lighting. For versatility and convenience, consider the ColorPipes.

Sold by Pipe Lighting, these are purportedly “engineered for filmmakers, by filmmakers.” It takes years before novice content creators nail down the perfect formula that establishes their identity. Professionals can’t stress enough how crucial it is for streamers to properly illuminate their sets.

Occasionally, natural sources will have a huge impact, but it’s impossible to control. With the inflatable ColorPipes at your disposal, you could curate the ideal hues to enhance the presentation. The excellent selling points here are the exceptional portability and durability.

Traditional lighting fixtures are typically bulky and fragile, which negatively affects logistics. Meanwhile, Pipe Lighting accounts for situations wherein users might want to swap locations. “Designed for quick setup and effortless transport, ColorPipes pack into a compact case, ready for any production, anywhere, anytime.”

Marketing images show that a kid lifts one of the modules with barely any effort. The ColorPipes boast pixelized RGB and a two-color mode for outstanding flexibility. Furthermore, it’s CRI and TLCI rating practically guarantees precision color rendering.

Real-time adjustments are made via the included controller or wireless courtesy of DMX, CRMX (LumenRadio, and Bluetooth compatibility. Lastly, the ColorPipes offer “precision pixel control with dynamic lighting effects, smooth transitions, and animated chases.

Images courtesy of Pipe Lighting