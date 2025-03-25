It’s almost unbelievable how much electronic components have shrunk over the years. As manufacturers innovate production processes, it eventually leads to welcome upgrades. Modern devices are now more energy-efficient and even pack groundbreaking features. The new Circular Ring 2 demonstrates capabilities people normally find on smartwatches.

Like its name suggests, this wearable is one of the most compact health-tracking gadgets out there. It’s A follow-up to its first model which came out a few years ago. Nonetheless, there are plenty of fresh functions to make it worth the upgrade. With other global brands also marketing smart rings, the Circular Ring 2 is shipping with something unique instead.

Although the latest premium smartwatches are already brimming with a comprehensive suite of activity and health monitoring features, many still surprisingly find them bulky. Furthermore, there are folks who prefer to rock their traditional timepieces for a hint of class. With this in mind, the next discrete alternative is a piece of jewelry.

As the Kickstarter page states: “The Circular Ring 2 integrates Kira, an AI-powered health strategist that learns your unique patterns and suggests exact actions to improve your well-being. Powered by advanced AI and machine learning, it processes over 140 biometric markers, and delivers daily actionable recommendations tailored to your habits, physiology, and lifestyle.”

A defining detail this wearable can track is the user’s heart rhythm. The data it gathers provides healthcare professionals with a clear snapshot to rule out any potential problems. In a future software update, your Circular Ring 2 should be able to monitor blood pressure estimates and trend glucose estimates.

Images courtesy of Circular