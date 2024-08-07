EcoFlow brings a new meaning to wearable solar with the Power Hat. As its name implies, it’s a summer hat that absorbs solar power as you wear so it not only offers protection from the heat, but also on-the-go mobile charging for your devices.

This is solar charging on the go in a stylish, wearable, and functional design. As opposed to traditional solar panels, the hat captures solar energy from all angles sans any blind spots from its 360-degree solar paneled brim. This eliminates the need for manual adjustments just to get the optimal sunlight exposure.

Despite the integrated solar panels, the EcoFlow Power Hat feels light on the head at just 13oz (370g). That’s because it uses only 1/8th the thickness of conventional solar panels. The panels are thin and ultra-lightweight so it’s comfortable to wear even on extended periods.

Conveniently, the panels fold easily so the hat packs down in a compact size for easy storage. The hat is also IP65-rated waterproof and dustproof for outdoor adventures. It’s resistant to sand, dust, and cracks making it an ideal wear during hiking, camping, or trips by the lake or sea. It can also handle light rain and doesn’t require delicate handling.

The EcoFlow Power Hat supports simultaneous charging of two devices via built-in USB-A and USB-C ports. It easily charges a phone with a 4000mAh battery capacity in 3-4 hours. It even supports small devices such as neck fans and Bluetooth headphones. In terms of breathability, the top part of the hat features a partial covering to let air flow in and out of the head area. There’s also an adjustable strap to keep it comfortably in place.

Images courtesy of EcoFlow